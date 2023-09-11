Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Tehnologija

Embracer Group raziskuje prodajo Gearbox Entertainment po padcu naložbe

ByMampho Brescia

September 11, 2023
Embracer Group raziskuje prodajo Gearbox Entertainment po padcu naložbe

Embracer Group, a gaming conglomerate, is reportedly considering selling its subsidiary, Gearbox Entertainment, in an effort to recover after the collapse of a major funding deal earlier this year. While Embracer is currently exploring potential buyers for Gearbox, a deal is not guaranteed.

Embracer Group has been on a rapid acquisition spree over the past few years, accumulating a vast portfolio of gaming and entertainment properties. This includes the acquisition of Dark Horse Comics, Crystal Dynamics (the developer of Tomb Raider), and the rights to franchises such as The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. However, these acquisitions came at a high cost, which became a significant issue when a $2 billion investment deal, reportedly from a Saudi investment group, fell through in June.

To recover from this setback, Embracer Group announced plans for a company-wide restructuring, which includes layoffs, cost-cutting measures, and divestment of certain segments. One of the potential divestments being considered is Gearbox Entertainment.

Gearbox Entertainment was acquired by Embracer Group in 2021 in a deal worth up to $1.3 billion. Since the acquisition, Gearbox has released two spinoffs of the popular game series Borderlands, with a Borderlands movie set to be released in 2024. In addition, their recent release, Remnant 2, became the top-selling title in the US for the month of July.

According to Reuters, Gearbox Entertainment is being marketed primarily to international gaming groups. Embracer Group hopes that by selling off Gearbox, they can stabilize their finances and focus on their remaining portfolio of gaming and entertainment properties.

Viri: Reuters

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Tehnologija

Kako najti Basculin in Basculegion z belimi črtami v Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

September 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tehnologija

Vse, kar morate vedeti o Jacqovem skrivnostnem jajcu v igri Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tehnologija

Avstralski vplivnež se sooča z negativnim odzivom zaradi kontroverzne izjave o bolezni

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Zgrešil si

Tehnologija

Kako najti Basculin in Basculegion z belimi črtami v Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

September 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji
Tehnologija

Vse, kar morate vedeti o Jacqovem skrivnostnem jajcu v igri Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentarji
Novice

Vesoljski teleskop James Webb potrjuje Hubblove meritve stopnje širjenja vesolja

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji
Tehnologija

Avstralski vplivnež se sooča z negativnim odzivom zaradi kontroverzne izjave o bolezni

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji