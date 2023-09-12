Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Tehnologija

Stanovanjska uprava Atlantic Cityja porabi pol milijona dolarjev za vodstvene svetovalce

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 12, 2023
Stanovanjska uprava Atlantic Cityja porabi pol milijona dolarjev za vodstvene svetovalce

The Atlantic City Housing Authority recently came under scrutiny after it was revealed that they had spent nearly $500,000 on leadership consultants. This has raised concerns among residents who believe that the funds could have been better used to benefit the community.

According to a Facebook comment by Charmaine Hall, the authority prioritized spending on consultants over programs for the residents, particularly the children living in their housing. This has sparked outrage among community members who feel that their needs are being neglected.

Marie J. Coates, also commenting on Facebook, highlighted the fact that the authority’s actions were not only concerning but also illegal. As elected officials, they are expected to abide by the law, and their decision to allocate such a large sum of money to consultants has raised questions about their integrity and accountability.

In response to the controversy, Robert Basco called for immediate action from the governor’s office to dissolve the dysfunctional board. He argued that the residents and taxpayers deserve better and that the current leadership has failed to prioritize their needs.

The Atlantic City Housing Authority has previously faced criticism for its management and decision-making. Valeria J. Marcus, in a Facebook comment, cited cronyism, nepotism, and favoritism as pervasive issues within the organization. This has further fueled mistrust among residents and raised concerns about the authority’s ability to effectively serve the community.

Source: PressofAC.com, Facebook

Opredelitve:
1. Leadership consultants: Professionals who provide guidance and advice to leaders and organizations to help improve their effectiveness and achieve their goals.
2. Atlantic City Housing Authority: A government agency responsible for providing affordable housing to residents in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Viri:
– PressofAC.com
- Facebook

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Tehnologija

Kako najti Basculin in Basculegion z belimi črtami v Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

September 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tehnologija

Vse, kar morate vedeti o Jacqovem skrivnostnem jajcu v igri Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tehnologija

Avstralski vplivnež se sooča z negativnim odzivom zaradi kontroverzne izjave o bolezni

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Zgrešil si

Tehnologija

Kako najti Basculin in Basculegion z belimi črtami v Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

September 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji
Tehnologija

Vse, kar morate vedeti o Jacqovem skrivnostnem jajcu v igri Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentarji
Novice

Vesoljski teleskop James Webb potrjuje Hubblove meritve stopnje širjenja vesolja

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji
Tehnologija

Avstralski vplivnež se sooča z negativnim odzivom zaradi kontroverzne izjave o bolezni

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji