Brazilski znanstveniki razvili inovativen senzor za spremljanje prisotnosti antibiotikov v vodi in hrani

Scientists at the Center for Development of Functional Materials (CDMF) in Brazil have successfully created a revolutionary sensor that can detect the presence of the antibiotic metronidazole in organisms and the environment. The research, which was recently published in the Journal of Molecular Liquids, aims to address the accumulation of metronidazole in the body, which can lead to various health issues. Monitoring the levels of this antibiotic in blood, water, meat, and milk is crucial for ensuring public health and safety.

The sensor developed by the Brazilian researchers combines magnetic fluorescent multi-functional molecularly imprinted polymers (MFMIP) with a non-imprinted reference composite. In tests conducted on water samples, the sensor exhibited exceptional sensitivity and practical advantages, including real-time analysis capabilities and ease of use. These features make the sensor a promising tool for monitoring metronidazole levels in different environments.

The team of researchers involved in this study includes Laís Mendes Alvarenga, Luciano Sindra Virtuoso, Cristiane dos Reis Feliciano, Bruno Giordano Alvarenga, Hauster Maximiler Campos de Paula, Yara Luiza Coelho, Luís Henrique Mendes da Silva, Luiz Fernando Gorup, and Mariane Gonçalves Santos. Their collaboration has resulted in a significant breakthrough in antibiotic monitoring technology.

This innovative sensor has the potential to revolutionize the way antibiotic levels are monitored in water and food sources. By providing a sensitive and practical method for detecting metronidazole, this sensor could contribute to the overall health and well-being of individuals who consume these resources. The development and application of such a sensor underscore the importance of ongoing research and innovation in addressing environmental and public health concerns worldwide.

Further studies are underway to explore the broader applications of this sensor and to develop similar technologies for monitoring other antibiotics as well. As antibiotic resistance and contamination continue to be pressing issues, the development of advanced monitoring tools and strategies is crucial in mitigating potential risks and ensuring the safety of our water and food supplies.