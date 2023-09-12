Mestno življenje

Apple predstavlja nove višje možnosti shranjevanja za pakete iCloud

September 12, 2023
Apple predstavlja nove višje možnosti shranjevanja za pakete iCloud

Apple has announced new higher storage options for its iCloud plans during its iPhone 15 event. Until now, individual iCloud accounts had a maximum storage limit of 2 TB for $9.99 per month. However, starting from September 18th, Apple will be offering 6 TB and 12 TB plans to meet the growing demand for more storage for personal photos, videos, documents, and data.

The new 6 TB plan of iCloud+ will be priced at $29.99 per month in the United States, while the 12 TB plan will cost $59.99 per month. These storage tiers can also be shared with up to six people through Family Sharing.

In addition to the increased storage options, these plans will include all other iCloud+ features such as iCloud Private Relay and HomeKit Secure Video. This means that users will not only benefit from expanded storage capacity but also enjoy enhanced security and privacy features.

It is currently unclear whether these new storage tiers can be combined with an Apple One Premier subscription, which already offers 2 TB of storage, potentially allowing users to have a total storage allocation of 14 terabytes.

While these larger storage options come with a higher price tag, they do provide a solution for individuals who have already exceeded their previous maximum 4 TB allocation (2 TB iCloud + 2 TB from Apple One). Users will be able to subscribe to these expanded iCloud plans starting from September 18th.

