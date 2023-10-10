Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Znanost

Zakaj so sončni zahodi na Marsu videti modri

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 10, 2023
Zakaj so sončni zahodi na Marsu videti modri

The recent image shared by the Perseverance rover captured a breathtaking blue-hued sunset on Mars, a stark contrast to the sunsets we are accustomed to on Earth. But what causes this phenomenon?

The atmosphere on Mars consists mainly of carbon dioxide, with small amounts of nitrogen and trace amounts of oxygen. In addition, the Martian atmosphere contains a significant number of dust particles. It is these dust particles that contribute to the blue appearance of sunsets on Mars.

When sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, it is scattered by the molecules and particles in the air, resulting in a range of colors. However, on Mars, the dust particles in the atmosphere absorb much of the blue light, giving the sky a red color. At sunrise and sunset, when the sunlight has to pass through a greater amount of dust, the blue light is scattered into the area surrounding the sun, making it visible to observers on the Martian surface.

This phenomenon is known as interstellar extinction, which refers to the loss of certain wavelengths of light due to absorption and scattering by dust particles. The blue light tends to scatter more closely to the direction of the sun, while other colors disperse throughout the sky, creating a yellow or orange hue.

Mark Lemmon, a member of the Mars Pathfinder imaging team and the science team of the Curiosity rover mission, explains that the blue color near the sun during Martian sunsets is solely due to the dust in the atmosphere. He clarifies that it is not caused by clouds of water ice.

In conclusion, the unique composition of the Martian atmosphere, specifically the presence of dust particles, is responsible for the blue appearance of sunsets on Mars. This fascinating phenomenon showcases the distinctive characteristics of the Red Planet’s environment.

Viri:
– Mark Lemmon, member of the Mars Pathfinder imaging team and the science team of the Curiosity rover mission
– Texas A&M University, College Station

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Znanost

Sončne nevihte: grožnja sodobni tehnologiji in infrastrukturi

Oktober 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Znanost

Starodavni drevesni obroči razkrivajo uničujočo sončno nevihto, ki bi lahko vplivala na današnjo civilizacijo

Oktober 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

NASA-jev helikopter Ingenuity Mars na 62. poletu postavlja nov hitrostni rekord

Oktober 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Zgrešil si

Znanost

Sončne nevihte: grožnja sodobni tehnologiji in infrastrukturi

Oktober 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Starodavni drevesni obroči razkrivajo uničujočo sončno nevihto, ki bi lahko vplivala na današnjo civilizacijo

Oktober 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji
Znanost

NASA-jev helikopter Ingenuity Mars na 62. poletu postavlja nov hitrostni rekord

Oktober 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Znanstveniki so v vzorcu asteroida našli veliko vode in ogljika, kar podpira teorijo o izvoru življenja

Oktober 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji