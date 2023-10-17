Znanstveniki odkrili kvarčne delce v atmosferi eksoplaneta WASP-17 b

Scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope have made an exciting discovery regarding the atmosphere of exoplanet WASP-17 b. This gas giant, located 1,300 light-years away, exhibits evidence of tiny particles made of pure quartz in its clouds. The researchers, led by David Grant from the University of Bristol, employed the telescope’s spectrograph to study the planet’s atmosphere as it passed in front of its star. The transmission spectroscopy technique allowed them to analyze the light passing through the atmosphere and identify the presence of quartz particles.

These quartz particles, composed of silicon and oxygen, are estimated to be extremely small, with sizes on the order of one-millionth of one centimeter. They likely resemble the pointy hexagonal prisms commonly found in geodes and gem shops on Earth. Unlike quartz on Earth, which forms on the surface, the study suggests that the quartz particles in the atmosphere of WASP-17 b are forged within the scorching atmosphere itself.

Studying planets like WASP-17 b provides valuable insights into the composition of other planets and solar systems. Astronomers can gain a better understanding of the elements and minerals present in distant realms of the Milky Way Galaxy. Additionally, this research helps in identifying whether these planets could potentially harbor environments suitable for life, although WASP-17 b, categorized as a “hot Jupiter,” does not meet the criteria for supporting life.

The James Webb Space Telescope, a joint effort between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency, boasts powerful capabilities for astronomical observations. Its giant mirror, over 21 feet across, captures more light than the Hubble Space Telescope, enabling the study of distant and ancient celestial objects. Webb primarily operates in the infrared spectrum, which allows it to penetrate cosmic clouds more efficiently than visible light. It carries specialized spectrographs that can analyze the atmospheres of exoplanets, uncovering the molecules present and revolutionizing our understanding of these far-off worlds.

Overall, the discovery of quartz particles in the atmosphere of WASP-17 b highlights the remarkable capabilities of the James Webb Space Telescope and the importance of studying exoplanets in advancing our knowledge of the universe.

