Znanost

Preletite Noctis Labyrinthus, labirint noči na Marsu

Oktober 11, 2023
Noctis Labyrinthus, located between the colossal Martian “Grand Canyon” (Valles Marineris) and the highest volcanoes in the solar system (the Tharsis region), is a vast system of deep and steep valleys stretching for approximately 1,190 km. Recently, the European Space Agency’s Mars Express captured stunning images of the eastern part of Noctis Labyrinthus using its High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC).

The images reveal a breathtaking landscape of distinctive “graben,” which are regions of the Martian crust that have subsided in relation to their surroundings. These features were formed as a result of intense volcanism in the nearby Tharsis region. The volcanism caused the Martian crust to arch upwards, becoming stretched and tectonically stressed. Consequently, the crust thinned out, faulted, and subsided, creating the graben.

The intersecting canyons and valleys within Noctis Labyrinthus can reach up to 30 km in width and six km in depth. The highest plateaus visible in the images represent the original surface level before portions of the surface collapsed. In various areas, landslides are seen covering the slopes and floors of the valleys, while other slopes display large dune fields formed by Martian winds blowing sand both up and downhill.

Mars Express has been orbiting Mars since 2003, conducting a wide range of observations and studies to understand the planet’s surface, minerals, atmosphere, and geological processes. This recent image release provides a fascinating glimpse into the captivating landscape of Noctis Labyrinthus. To see more images and updates from the Mars Express mission and HRSC, visit the European Space Agency’s website.

Vir: Evropska vesoljska agencija (ESA)

Ta članek temelji na naslednjem viru:
“Video: Fly across Mars’ ‘labyrinth of night’ with Mars Express” (Phys.org) retrieved on October 11, 2023.

