Sprostitev potenciala plastičnih odpadkov z biotehnologijo

Biotechnology is revolutionizing the way we approach sustainability and waste management. One groundbreaking project, the EU-funded upPE-T project, is harnessing the power of enzymes and genetic engineering to create a closed-loop value chain for upcycling plastic waste.

The core fact: The upPE-T project aims to convert the degradation products of polyethylene (PE) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging waste into polyhydroxyalkanoate of the type of PHBV, a biodegradable polymer suitable for packaging.

Traditional manufacturing processes rely on non-renewable resources, generate high energy inputs, and contribute to environmental pollution. By contrast, the upPE-T project leverages renewable resources and non-toxic reactants to achieve more environmentally friendly industrial processes.

Enzymatic upcycling lies at the heart of the project. Researchers have developed innovative pretreatment methods to enhance the susceptibility of PET and PE waste to enzymatic attack. These methods involve reducing polymer crystallinity, creating reactive functional groups, and increasing polymer polarity and specific surface area. The combination of these pretreatments has proven to be the most effective approach in boosting enzymatic reactions’ efficiency.

To optimize the enzymatic degradation process, researchers have focused on enzyme engineering. By applying computational biology methods, novel enzymes with improved catalytic activity and thermal stability have been discovered. For PET enzymatic upcycling, mutagenesis has led to enhanced process stability and high space-time yields. However, PE degradation is more challenging due to the lack of reactive groups for enzymatic attack. Nonetheless, researchers have developed a combination of chemical oxidation and enzyme cascade to address this hurdle.

Scaling up the enzymatic upcycling process is a crucial step towards industrial implementation. The project aims to optimize the conversion of PET at larger scales, achieving higher space-time yields with fewer enzymes. Additionally, efforts are underway to recover by-products and valorize them, contributing to cost reduction and minimizing environmental impact.

In parallel to enzymatic upcycling, the upPE-T project explores the production of PHBV from waste and secondary raw materials. Researchers are developing a cell factory using Haloferax mediterranei, a halophilic microorganism known for its ability to synthesize PHBV. Genetic engineering techniques have been employed to overexpress key enzymes involved in PHBV synthesis, resulting in increased production and improved properties.

The project also aims to create a more sustainable bioprocess by utilizing organic waste as a carbon source for biomass growth and implementing green solvents in the extraction of PHBV from biomass.

The upPE-T project represents a significant milestone in the journey towards a circular economy. By leveraging the power of biotechnology, it unlocks the potential of plastic waste, transforming it into valuable and eco-friendly materials. This innovative approach lays the foundation for a more sustainable and responsible future.

1. What is the upPE-T project?

The upPE-T project is an EU-funded initiative that investigates the use of plastic waste for the production of biodegradable packaging materials through the enzymatic upcycling of PE and PET.

2. How does enzymatic upcycling work?

Enzymatic upcycling involves using enzymes to break down plastic waste into its constituent components, which can then be converted into new materials. This process offers a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional manufacturing methods.

3. What is PHBV?

PHBV stands for polyhydroxybutyrate valerate, a biodegradable polymer with excellent physicochemical properties. It is being produced from the degradation products of PE and PET waste in the upPE-T project.

4. How does genetic engineering contribute to the project?

Genetic engineering techniques are used to modify microorganisms, such as Haloferax mediterranei, to enhance their ability to produce PHBV. By overexpressing key enzymes involved in PHBV synthesis, researchers can increase production and improve the properties of the polymer.

5. What are the main benefits of the upPE-T project?

The upPE-T project offers several benefits, including reduced environmental impact, the transition towards a circular economy, and the development of biodegradable packaging materials. By upcycling plastic waste, it helps minimize pollution and reliance on non-renewable resources.

