Sušenje jezera Urmia: ekološka kriza v Iranu

Lake Urmia, once the largest lake in the Middle East, has experienced a significant decline in recent years, ultimately transforming into a dry salt flat by autumn 2023. This shift can be attributed to a combination of factors, including consecutive droughts, agricultural water use, and the construction of dams that have negatively impacted the lake’s water supply. Historical trends show that Lake Urmia has been drying since 1995, losing nearly 90% of its area.

In 2020, the lake saw a temporary resurgence in water levels due to unusual rainfall, but drier conditions in subsequent years have caused it to once again approach near-dry conditions. Satellite images captured by NASA’s Landsat missions showcase the stark difference between the lake’s water-filled basin in 2020 and its desiccated state in 2023.

The depletion of Lake Urmia has significant ecological and health implications. The lake and its surrounding wetlands are not only a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and Ramsar site but also provide essential habitats for various species of waterbirds and serve as a stopover for migratory species. With the shrinking lake, the remaining water becomes more saline, adversely affecting the populations of brine shrimp and other food sources for larger animals.

Additionally, the exposed lakebed increases the likelihood of dust storms, which can degrade air quality and have negative impacts on respiratory health. Recent studies have linked the low water levels in Lake Urmia with respiratory issues among the local population.

The causes of Lake Urmia’s depletion remain a topic of debate. While a 10-year restoration program initiated in 2013 did lead to some recovery, it is challenging to ascertain the true efficacy of the effort due to the simultaneous occurrence of heavy rainfall. Some research suggests that climatic factors have played a significant role in the lake’s recovery.

The drying of Lake Urmia is an ecological crisis with far-reaching consequences. Efforts must be made to address the contributing factors and restore the lake to its former glory, preserving its rich biodiversity and protecting the health and livelihoods of the local population.

