Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Znanost

Znanstveniki odkrivajo, da imajo drevesa pomembno vlogo pri nastajanju oblakov

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 30, 2023
Znanstveniki odkrivajo, da imajo drevesa pomembno vlogo pri nastajanju oblakov

Clouds are a significant factor in climate predictions, and scientists have been striving to understand their formation and how they are influenced by human activities. In a recent study published in Science Advances, researchers at CERN have identified a new player in cloud creation: trees. By studying the air above forests, scientists were able to gain insights into cloud formation before industrialization and the effect of natural emissions on aerosol production.

The study focused on a class of natural volatiles, called sesquiterpenes, emitted by trees. These compounds, which have distinct woody, earthy, citrusy, or spicy smells depending on the plant or microbe emitting them, were found to be more effective than expected at seeding clouds. Even at a low ratio of sesquiterpene to other volatiles, cloud formation doubled.

This discovery highlights the significant role of trees in cloud formation and suggests that if sulfur emissions are reduced in the future, plants and trees will become the dominant drivers of aerosol production. This finding could have implications for climate models, as it may require adjustments based on a better understanding of the aerosol population originating from trees.

While human emissions currently dominate cloud formation in populated areas, plant volatiles have a greater influence over more pristine land. However, it has only been in recent years that lab tools have become sensitive enough to identify and understand the contribution of sesquiterpenes and other natural volatiles to cloud formation.

This research sheds light on the importance of considering the role of trees in cloud formation and its impact on climate modeling. By expanding our knowledge of aerosol production and its sources, scientists can refine estimates of past atmospheric conditions and make more accurate predictions about future climate scenarios.

Viri:

– Science Advances: [insert full citation]
– University of Miami: [insert full citation]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Znanost

Stres zaradi suše povzroča spremembe v funkciji tal deževnega gozda

Oktober 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Znanost

Prebojni biosenzor na osnovi beljakovin, razvit za odkrivanje kopenskih min in neeksplodiranih ubojnih sredstev na osnovi TNT

Oktober 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Znanost

Nasin rover Perseverance je v kraterju Jezero posnel Marsovskega prašnega hudiča

Oktober 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Zgrešil si

Znanost

Stres zaradi suše povzroča spremembe v funkciji tal deževnega gozda

Oktober 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Prebojni biosenzor na osnovi beljakovin, razvit za odkrivanje kopenskih min in neeksplodiranih ubojnih sredstev na osnovi TNT

Oktober 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Nasin rover Perseverance je v kraterju Jezero posnel Marsovskega prašnega hudiča

Oktober 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Asteroid 2008 QY: podrobnosti in morebitne posledice

Oktober 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji