Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Znanost

Satelit Združenega kraljestva zagotavlja natančne podatke o temperaturi za izboljšanje prilagajanja na vročino

ByMampho Brescia

Oktober 6, 2023
Satelit Združenega kraljestva zagotavlja natančne podatke o temperaturi za izboljšanje prilagajanja na vročino

A U.K. satellite called HotSat-1, launched in June by London-based company Satellite Vu (SatVu), has transmitted its initial images. These images provide finely tuned temperature data that could aid ground-based life in adapting to areas of intense heat. HotSat-1 is the first of an intended fleet of eight satellites that will form a network aimed at enhancing global heat maps. The SpaceX rocket carried HotSat-1 into space, departing from California.

SatVu claims that the thermal sensors on these satellites have the ability to measure the temperature on the ground with a resolution of 3.5 meters, surpassing the capabilities of any predecessors. This level of precision is sufficient not only to analyze the heat emanating from individual roofs and walls, but even tiny fragments of infrastructure.

The highly detailed temperature data obtained can have numerous applications. For instance, it can be useful in pinpointing poorly insulated buildings, improving the energy efficiency of factories and industrial sites, identifying heat islands within cities, and much more.

Among the satellite’s early images are a thermal video showcasing a train passing through Chicago, the heat generated by wildfires in Canada, and the temperature of parking lots in Las Vegas. SatVu has reportedly secured commitments worth over $120 million for the utilization of this data.

All in all, HotSat-1 is poised to play a vital role in providing accurate temperature information that will help various industries and researchers make informed decisions and develop measures to adapt to rising temperatures and changing climate conditions.

Opredelitve:
– Heat maps: Visual representations of temperature data that enable analysis of temperature patterns over a specific area.
– Insulation: Material or technique used to reduce the transfer of heat.
– Heat islands: Urban areas that experience significantly higher temperatures than surrounding rural areas due to human activities and infrastructure.

Viri:
– BBC: Temperature Data: UK Satellites Network to Help Development
– Satellite Vu: HotSat-1

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Znanost

Mednarodna vesoljska postaja: edinstven znanstveni laboratorij

Oktober 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Zakaj je Mars rdeč? Raziskovanje znanosti za barvo

Oktober 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Znanost

Redek 'ognjeni obroč' sončnega mrka, ki bo krasil nebo 14. oktobra

Oktober 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Zgrešil si

Znanost

Mednarodna vesoljska postaja: edinstven znanstveni laboratorij

Oktober 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Zakaj je Mars rdeč? Raziskovanje znanosti za barvo

Oktober 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Redek 'ognjeni obroč' sončnega mrka, ki bo krasil nebo 14. oktobra

Oktober 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Profesor Dimitrios Buhalis priznan kot eden najboljših svetovnih znanstvenikov na področju raziskovanja turizma

Oktober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji