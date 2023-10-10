Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Znanost

Nova študija razkriva učinke vadbe na duševno zdravje

ByMampho Brescia

Oktober 10, 2023
Nova študija razkriva učinke vadbe na duševno zdravje

A recent study conducted by researchers at a prestigious university has shed light on the positive effects of exercise on mental health. The study, which included a large sample size of over 1,000 participants, found that regular physical activity can significantly improve overall mental well-being.

The researchers defined exercise as any form of physical activity that increases heart rate and promotes the release of endorphins. These activities included walking, running, cycling, swimming, and participating in team sports. The study participants were asked to engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week.

The results of the study showed a strong correlation between exercise and improved mental health outcomes. Participants who engaged in regular exercise reported lower levels of stress, anxiety, and depression. They also reported higher levels of self-esteem and overall life satisfaction.

Furthermore, the study found that the positive effects of exercise on mental health were not limited to physical fitness levels. Even individuals who did not experience significant weight loss or changes in physical appearance still reported improvements in their mental well-being.

These findings highlight the important role that exercise can play in the management and treatment of mental health conditions. Exercise has long been known to have

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Znanost

To soboto bo v Alberti viden delni sončni mrk

Oktober 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Znanost

Sončne nevihte: grožnja sodobni tehnologiji in infrastrukturi

Oktober 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Znanost

Starodavni drevesni obroči razkrivajo uničujočo sončno nevihto, ki bi lahko vplivala na današnjo civilizacijo

Oktober 12, 2023 Robert Andrew

Zgrešil si

Znanost

To soboto bo v Alberti viden delni sončni mrk

Oktober 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Sončne nevihte: grožnja sodobni tehnologiji in infrastrukturi

Oktober 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Starodavni drevesni obroči razkrivajo uničujočo sončno nevihto, ki bi lahko vplivala na današnjo civilizacijo

Oktober 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji
Znanost

NASA-jev helikopter Ingenuity Mars na 62. poletu postavlja nov hitrostni rekord

Oktober 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji