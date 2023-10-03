Raziskovanje kozmičnega temnega veka: eksperiment z lunarnim teleskopom

The prospect of placing telescopes on the far side of the Moon, shielded from interference caused by Earth, has become a compelling reason to resume lunar missions. However, the extreme temperature range on the Moon, fluctuating from -175°C (-280°F) to 140°C (280°F), has raised concerns about the survival of scientific instruments. To address these challenges, the LuSEE-Night experiment aims to deploy a small radio telescope on the lunar surface to test its resilience.

The increasing interference caused by skyglow and satellites has made optical research difficult from numerous locations around the world. Even mountain-top telescopes are not immune to these disruptions. Radio telescopes, on the other hand, face challenges such as avoiding interference from local FM stations and microwave ovens. Placing telescopes in space has been a partial solution, as demonstrated by the Hubble Space Telescope and the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). However, capturing longer wavelengths requires large dishes, which could be facilitated by the stable platform and interference-free environment of the Moon.

A lunar radio telescope would enable the study of several problems that current instruments cannot effectively address. The primary objective would be to investigate the Cosmic Dark Ages, the period between the production of the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB) and the emergence of the first stars. Radio signals from this era are expected to be found between 0.5 and 50 megahertz, wavelengths that are practically undetectable from Earth due to the presence of human-produced signals and atmospheric distortion. The focus would be on detecting dips caused by Dark Ages hydrogen absorbing stretched CMB, not additional radiation.

Implementing such a project would be exorbitantly expensive, making the LuSEE-Night experiment a crucial pathfinder mission. Equipped with a 3-meter (9.8-foot) antenna, LuSEE-Night will test the technology on a smaller scale to identify potential pitfalls. The expected deployment of the antenna on the lunar surface is set for 2025.

The location for LuSEE-Night has been carefully selected to take advantage of the pristine, radio-quiet environment on the far side of the Moon. Dr. Kaja Rotermund from Berkeley Lab emphasized the significance of this mission, stating, “LuSEE-Night is a mission showing whether we can make these kinds of observations from a location that we’ve never been in, and also for a frequency range that we’ve never been able to observe.”

However, the experiment faces additional challenges due to solar interference, limiting observations to the lunar night. The instrument must withstand extreme temperatures, including -175°C (-280°F) when operational, and 140°C (280°F) during the lunar day. Communication is also a hurdle, as the bulk of the Moon obstructs direct signals. Instructions will need to be transmitted to a satellite in lunar orbit, which will then relay the information to the lander when conditions align.

If successful, the LuSEE-Night experiment will lay the groundwork for larger-scale lunar telescopes, granting astronomers the opportunity to plan ambitious explorations of the cosmos.

