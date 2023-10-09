Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Znanost

Supernova SN 2023ixf v Messierju 101: bledi po petih mesecih

ByMampho Brescia

Oktober 9, 2023
Supernova SN 2023ixf v Messierju 101: bledi po petih mesecih

The supernova SN 2023ixf in Messier 101 is gradually fading, five months after its explosion. This recent image, taken on October 8, 2023, shows the supernova still shining in the galaxy. The image was captured using the Celestron C14+Paramount ME+SBIG ST8-XME robotic unit, as part of the Virtual Telescope Project. The image is an average of three 120-second exposures, without any filters.

The brightness of the supernova, estimated as magnitude 13.7, is slowly decreasing. This estimation was based on the reference stars from the Gaia DR2 star catalogue. It is fascinating to observe the fading process of SN 2023ixf, as it provides insights into the lifespan of supernovae.

The Virtual Telescope Project is working diligently to capture images of significant astronomical events like supernovae. They rely on support from people passionate about space exploration. By donating to the project, supporters receive a unique, limited edition set of images featuring celestial phenomena such as the comet C/2020 F3 Neowise above Rome, potentially hazardous asteroids, and space stations. These special images are exclusive to donors and serve as a token of appreciation for their contribution to the project.

Supernovae are explosive events that occur during the final stages of a star’s life. They release an immense amount of energy and light, making them visible across vast distances. Studying supernovae helps scientists understand the life cycles of stars and unravel the mysteries of the universe.

Viri:
– Image source: The Virtual Telescope Project
– Gaia DR2 star catalogue

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Znanost

Sončne nevihte: grožnja sodobni tehnologiji in infrastrukturi

Oktober 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Znanost

Starodavni drevesni obroči razkrivajo uničujočo sončno nevihto, ki bi lahko vplivala na današnjo civilizacijo

Oktober 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

NASA-jev helikopter Ingenuity Mars na 62. poletu postavlja nov hitrostni rekord

Oktober 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Zgrešil si

Znanost

Sončne nevihte: grožnja sodobni tehnologiji in infrastrukturi

Oktober 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Starodavni drevesni obroči razkrivajo uničujočo sončno nevihto, ki bi lahko vplivala na današnjo civilizacijo

Oktober 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji
Znanost

NASA-jev helikopter Ingenuity Mars na 62. poletu postavlja nov hitrostni rekord

Oktober 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Znanstveniki so v vzorcu asteroida našli veliko vode in ogljika, kar podpira teorijo o izvoru življenja

Oktober 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji