Astronomi opazujejo kozmično eksplozijo brez primere z osupljivo svetlostjo

A team of astronomers has recently witnessed an extraordinary cosmic event that has perplexed scientists worldwide. This rare phenomenon, known as a luminous fast blue optical transient (LFBOT), has been observed for the first time and has left researchers searching for answers.

The LFBOT, named “Tasmanian Devil,” occurred in a neighboring galaxy approximately 1 billion light-years away from our planet. Unlike supernovas that gradually fade over weeks or months, LFBOTs rapidly reach their peak brightness and then rapidly dwindle within days.

The Tasmanian Devil’s tremendous luminosity has baffled scientists, emitting energy equivalent to that of 100 billion suns. Astrophysicist Jeff Cooke from Swinburne University of Technology and the ARC Centre of Excellence in Gravitational Wave Discovery (OzGrav) in Australia expressed, “An event like this has never been witnessed before.”

Since 2018, only a handful of LFBOTs have been observed, all occurring within galaxies where stars are actively forming. The astronomical community is uncertain about the underlying mechanism driving these rare occurrences.

Lead study author Anna Y.Q. Ho, an assistant professor of astronomy at Cornell University, explained, “LFBOTs are already a kind of weird, exotic event, so this was even weirder.” The source of the vast amount of energy emitted remains unknown.

The discovery of the Tasmanian Devil LFBOT and its repeated flaring has raised even more questions for scientists. The study’s findings were recently published in the journal Nature. Researchers utilized an impressive array of 15 telescopes worldwide to uncover the flaring.

