SpaceX izstreli 21 satelitov Starlink, s čimer širi globalno povezljivost

Oktober 9, 2023
SpaceX has achieved another significant milestone in its ongoing mission to revolutionize global connectivity. In a recent launch, the company successfully deployed 21 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base. The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the satellites, took off in the early hours of October 9th, captivating space and technology enthusiasts through a live stream on SpaceX’s social media accounts.

The launch showcased SpaceX’s expertise in space exploration, with the Falcon 9’s first stage executing a flawless vertical landing on the company’s drone ship just minutes after liftoff. This marked the 14th successful launch and landing for this particular Falcon 9 first stage, highlighting SpaceX’s commitment to reusability and cost-effectiveness in space missions.

The deployment of the 21 Starlink satellites further expands the company’s megaconstellation, which now consists of over 4,800 operational satellites. SpaceX aims to enhance global connectivity by providing high-speed internet access to remote and underserved regions worldwide. With each successful launch and deployment, the company brings the benefits of the internet to more people, bridging the digital divide and empowering communities with digital access.

This particular launch was initially scheduled as the second of two consecutive Starlink missions, but it was delayed by 24 hours due to high winds. SpaceX’s commitment to safety and mission success led them to reschedule the launch for a later time. This dedication underscores the company’s determination to ensure safe and reliable operations.

SpaceX’s achievement in launching and expanding its Starlink constellation demonstrates its relentless pursuit of innovation and its commitment to revolutionizing global connectivity. Through advancements in technology and access to the internet, SpaceX is paving the way for a connected and digitally empowered future for people around the world.

Viri:
– StockByM | iStock (image)
– SpaceX (information)

