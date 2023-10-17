Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Znanost

SpaceX Falcon 9 pripravljen za izstrelitev 22 satelitov Starlink

ByMampho Brescia

Oktober 17, 2023
SpaceX Falcon 9 pripravljen za izstrelitev 22 satelitov Starlink

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch 22 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch is set to take place at 5:20 p.m. EDT, with several backup opportunities available if needed. Those interested can watch the launch live through SpaceX’s X account (formerly known as Twitter).

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket, which has previously flown on 16 missions, will return to Earth and land on the drone ship Just Read the Instructions approximately 8.5 minutes after launch. This launch will be one flight shy of the company’s reuse record, which was set just last month.

Approximately 65 minutes after launch, the Falcon 9’s upper stage will deploy the 22 Starlink satellites into space. SpaceX has been rapidly expanding its Starlink megaconstellation, with over 70 orbital missions launched in 2023 alone. Currently, there are nearly 4,900 operational Starlink satellites in orbit, and this launch will contribute to the continued growth of the constellation.

Starlink provides internet service to customers worldwide by beaming signals from the satellite network to receivers on the ground. By adding more satellites to the constellation, SpaceX aims to increase coverage and improve internet connectivity globally.

Viri:
– Izvorni članek: [Vstavite naslov izvornega članka]
– Avtorstvo slike: SpaceX

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Znanost

Študija kaže, da ima materina mikrobiota ključno vlogo pri razvoju ploda

Oktober 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Znanost

Manjkajoči prehodni fosili v predkambriju: dodatni dokazi proti Darwinovi evoluciji

Oktober 20, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Jupitrov skrivnostni reaktivni tok, ki ga je odkril Nasin vesoljski teleskop James Webb

Oktober 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Zgrešil si

Znanost

Študija kaže, da ima materina mikrobiota ključno vlogo pri razvoju ploda

Oktober 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Manjkajoči prehodni fosili v predkambriju: dodatni dokazi proti Darwinovi evoluciji

Oktober 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Jupitrov skrivnostni reaktivni tok, ki ga je odkril Nasin vesoljski teleskop James Webb

Oktober 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Vesoljska doba pušča pečat na Zemljini atmosferi

Oktober 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji