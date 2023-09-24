Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Znanost

Raketa SpaceX Falcon 9 bo izstrelila 21 satelitov Starlink

ByRobert Andrew

September 24, 2023
Raketa SpaceX Falcon 9 bo izstrelila 21 satelitov Starlink

SpaceX is preparing for another launch, this time sending a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The rocket will be carrying 21 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit (LEO). The launch is scheduled for early Monday morning (Sept. 25) at 3:23 a.m. EDT (0723 GMT; 12:23 a.m. local California time).

If everything goes smoothly, the Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land on a SpaceX drone ship about 8.5 minutes after launch. This particular first stage has been reused and has already undergone five successful liftoffs and landings, making this the sixth mission for it.

The deployment of the Starlink satellites is expected to happen approximately 62.5 minutes after launch. Starlink is SpaceX’s ambitious project aimed at creating a global internet megaconstellation. Currently, there are over 4,750 operational satellites in LEO, and SpaceX has plans to continue expanding this network in the future.

This launch comes shortly after SpaceX’s record-tying 17th flight for a reused Falcon 9 first stage. The rapid reuse of rockets is a significant achievement for SpaceX, demonstrating their commitment to cost-effective space exploration.

To watch the launch live, you can tune in to SpaceX’s account on X (formerly Twitter) with coverage starting five minutes before liftoff. Exciting times are ahead as SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space technology and build their Starlink network.

Definition: Low Earth Orbit (LEO) refers to an orbit around Earth with an altitude between 160 kilometers (99 miles) and 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles).

Source: [Source Name], [Source Name]

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Znanost

NASA odkrila asteroid blizu Zemlje in zaključila uspešno misijo vrnitve vzorcev

September 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Vse manj upanja za oživitev indijskega pristajalca na Luni

September 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Znanost

Neandertalci so bili poznavalci morske hrane, ugotavlja študija

September 26, 2023 Robert Andrew

Zgrešil si

Znanost

NASA odkrila asteroid blizu Zemlje in zaključila uspešno misijo vrnitve vzorcev

September 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Vse manj upanja za oživitev indijskega pristajalca na Luni

September 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Neandertalci so bili poznavalci morske hrane, ugotavlja študija

September 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji
Znanost

V Afriki so odkrili najstarejšo strukturo na svetu, ki jo je zgradil človek

September 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji