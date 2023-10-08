Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Znanost

Indijski sončni vesoljski observatorij Aditya-L1 je na dobri poti, da doseže sonce-zemljo Lagrange Point-1

ByRobert Andrew

Oktober 8, 2023
Indijski sončni vesoljski observatorij Aditya-L1 je na dobri poti, da doseže sonce-zemljo Lagrange Point-1

India’s first solar space observatory, Aditya-L1, is successfully on its way to the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point-1 (L1), located 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth. The spacecraft recently underwent a Trajectory Correction Manoeuvre (TCM) on October 6, after escaping the Earth’s sphere of influence.

The TCM, which lasted 16 seconds, was necessary to align the spacecraft with its intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1. The trajectory was evaluated after a Trans-Lagrangian Point-1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre performed on September 19, 2023, which set the spacecraft on its course.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) stated that the Aditya-L1 spacecraft is in good health, and as it continues its journey, the magnetometer will be turned on again in a few days. The magnetometer is an instrument used to measure magnetic fields to study solar eruptions and other solar phenomena.

This marks the second time ISRO has sent a spacecraft outside the Earth’s sphere of influence, with the first being the Mars Orbiter Mission. The successful escape from Earth’s influence on September 30 saw Aditya-L1 surpass a distance of 9.2 lakh kilometers.

Aditya-L1 is India’s first dedicated scientific mission to study the Sun. It aims to observe finer details of the Sun’s corona, its magnetic field variations, solar winds, and other solar activities. The valuable data gathered by the observatory will contribute to advancements in our understanding of the Sun and its effect on space weather.

Viri:
– Indijska organizacija za vesoljske raziskave (ISRO)

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Znanost

Elon Musk načrtuje pristanek na Marsu v treh do štirih letih, izraža optimizem glede uspeha izstrelitve Starship

Oktober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Znanost

Spominjanje Johna Finnertyja: Pogled v spreminjajoči se svet Garda Siochana

Oktober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Znanost

Fosilizirani odtisi človeških stopal v Novi Mehiki so lahko najstarejši dokazi o obstoju ljudi v Ameriki

Oktober 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Zgrešil si

Znanost

Elon Musk načrtuje pristanek na Marsu v treh do štirih letih, izraža optimizem glede uspeha izstrelitve Starship

Oktober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Spominjanje Johna Finnertyja: Pogled v spreminjajoči se svet Garda Siochana

Oktober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Fosilizirani odtisi človeških stopal v Novi Mehiki so lahko najstarejši dokazi o obstoju ljudi v Ameriki

Oktober 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Starodavni drevesni obroči razkrivajo ogromno sončno nevihto izpred 14,300 let

Oktober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji