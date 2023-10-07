Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Znanost

Skrivnosti Venerinih strel je razkrila Nasina sončna sonda Parker

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 7, 2023
Skrivnosti Venerinih strel je razkrila Nasina sončna sonda Parker

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, on its mission to study the secrets of the universe, has brought new insights into the phenomenon of lightning on Venus. The spacecraft, which primarily orbits the Sun, also routinely flies past Venus, allowing it to gather crucial data about the planet.

Recent findings from the Parker Solar Probe challenge the traditional understanding of Venusian lightning. It is now suggested that the flashes of light observed on Venus might not be lightning bolts but instead meteors burning up in the planet’s atmosphere. This revelation comes after a 2021 study failed to detect the radio waves typically associated with lightning on Venus.

The debate surrounding Venusian lightning has persisted for nearly four decades, and this new data may finally bring clarity to the scientific question. While Venus may still experience some lightning, it appears to be less prevalent than previously believed.

The Parker Solar Probe is a highly capable spacecraft that continues to make groundbreaking discoveries. Its mission relies on Venus for gravity assists, which guide the spacecraft closer to the Sun. By utilizing the gravitational force of Venus, the Parker Solar Probe is able to reduce its orbital energy and reach greater proximity to the Sun, allowing for the study of the solar wind and other properties of the near-Sun environment.

As scientists analyze the data collected during this historic mission, a better understanding of Venus and its lightning storms is expected to emerge. Further research will help unravel the mysteries of this fascinating planet and its celestial phenomena.

Viri:
– NASA’s Parker Solar Probe: https://www.nasa.gov/content/goddard/parker-solar-probe-mission
– Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory: https://www.jhuapl.edu/
– Space.com: https://www.space.com/
– Journal Geophysical Research Letters: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/19448007

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Znanost

Elon Musk načrtuje pristanek na Marsu v treh do štirih letih, izraža optimizem glede uspeha izstrelitve Starship

Oktober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Znanost

Spominjanje Johna Finnertyja: Pogled v spreminjajoči se svet Garda Siochana

Oktober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Znanost

Fosilizirani odtisi človeških stopal v Novi Mehiki so lahko najstarejši dokazi o obstoju ljudi v Ameriki

Oktober 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Zgrešil si

Znanost

Elon Musk načrtuje pristanek na Marsu v treh do štirih letih, izraža optimizem glede uspeha izstrelitve Starship

Oktober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Spominjanje Johna Finnertyja: Pogled v spreminjajoči se svet Garda Siochana

Oktober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Fosilizirani odtisi človeških stopal v Novi Mehiki so lahko najstarejši dokazi o obstoju ljudi v Ameriki

Oktober 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Starodavni drevesni obroči razkrivajo ogromno sončno nevihto izpred 14,300 let

Oktober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji