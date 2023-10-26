Seismic waves triggered by a meteorite impact on Mars have unveiled intriguing revelations about the planet’s deep interior. These groundbreaking findings challenge long-held assumptions and provide scientists with valuable insights into the anatomy of our neighboring planet.

The seismic data collected by NASA’s InSight lander illuminates the presence of a previously undiscovered layer of molten rock encircling Mars’ liquid metallic core. This innermost component is now understood to be smaller and denser than previously believed, signaling a significant shift in our understanding of Mars’ internal structure.

When seismic waves travel through different materials inside a planet, including those generated by meteorite impacts, their speed and shape change. The data acquired from InSight’s seismometer instrument has allowed scientists to gain a clearer picture of Mars’ internal composition.

The impact of a meteorite in Tempe Terra, a Martian highland region, on September 18, 2021, triggered a magnitude 4.2 earthquake and left behind a crater measuring approximately 425 feet (130 meters) in width. Interestingly, this impact occurred on the opposite side of Mars from InSight’s location in Elysium Planitia, a plains region.

The seismic waves generated by this event penetrated the planet’s deep interior, including the core, offering unprecedented insights. Before this discovery, scientists could only observe reflections from the top of Mars’ core, not seismic waves that traversed it.

By analyzing the behavior of these waves, researchers have identified the presence of a molten silicate layer, approximately 90 miles (150 km) thick, surrounding the core. This molten region, located in the mantle, the interior portion of the planet, was previously unknown.

Additionally, the researchers calculated a new size for Mars’ core, estimating its diameter to be around 2,080 miles (3,350 km), about 30% smaller than previous estimations. They also found that the mantle, which lies between the planet’s outer crust and core, extends approximately 1,055 miles (1,700 km) below the surface.

Unlike Earth, Mars possesses a fully or partially molten layer around its core. One study indicates the presence of a fully molten layer, while the other suggests it is partially molten at the top. The molten and partially molten layer mainly consists of silicates enriched in iron and radioactive heat-producing elements, distinct from the overlying solid mantle.

Further studies reveal that Mars’ core is primarily composed of iron and nickel, along with lighter elements like sulfur, oxygen, carbon, and hydrogen. These lighter elements comprise approximately 9-15% of the core’s composition by weight, which is lower than previously believed, but comparable to the Earth’s core.

This groundbreaking research challenges our understanding of Mars’ internal structure and underscores the complexity of planets as diverse systems. Mars, with a diameter of about 4,220 miles (6,791 km) compared to Earth’s 7,926 miles (12,755 km), continues to captivate scientists and astronomers alike.

