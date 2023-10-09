Mestno življenje

Ugotovljeno je bilo, da izpust podzemne vode vpliva na Veliki koralni greben

Oktober 9, 2023
Ugotovljeno je bilo, da izpust podzemne vode vpliva na Veliki koralni greben

A recent study conducted by scientists from Southern Cross University has revealed that the Great Barrier Reef is being significantly impacted by nitrogen and phosphorous entering the ecosystem through groundwater discharge. This discovery suggests that current preservation and restoration efforts may need to be approached from a new perspective.

Groundwater discharge refers to the release of water below the ocean’s waterline from sources like underground aquifers and the seafloor. Using natural tracers, the research team collected data from offshore transects, rivers, and coastal bores along the Queensland coast. The team found that groundwater discharge contributed 10-15 times more nutrients than river inputs, with nitrogen entering the Reef nearly twice as much through groundwater than river waters.

Previously, the majority of efforts to mitigate nutrient impacts on the Reef focused on outflow from river systems. However, this study highlights the need to consider the long-term storage of nutrients in groundwater, which can be discharged into coastal waters over decades. Harmful effects such as algal blooms, crown-of-thorns starfish outbreaks, and fish diseases have been linked to excessive nutrient levels.

This research emphasizes the importance of understanding and managing nutrient sources to protect the Great Barrier Reef. Strategic shifts in management approaches are necessary to safeguard the Reef for future generations. Efforts must focus on reducing nutrient inputs from both groundwater and river sources.

The study was funded by the Australian Research Council, the Herman Slade Foundation, and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation. By shedding light on the complex nutrient dynamics within the ecosystem, this research contributes to the ongoing conservation and restoration efforts for the Great Barrier Reef.

