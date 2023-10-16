Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Znanost

Kolobarjasti sončni mrk osupne gledalce v Ameriki

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 16, 2023
Kolobarjasti sončni mrk osupne gledalce v Ameriki

Thousands of observers throughout the Americas were captivated by the extraordinary sight of an annular solar eclipse on Saturday. This rare celestial event occurs when the moon passes directly in front of the sun, resulting in a temporary “ring of fire” in the sky. Oscar Lopez, a 26-year-old tourist from Mexico City, expressed his awe, stating, “It’s one of those things you can’t miss. It’s amazing. We’re really lucky as human beings to be able to experience these things.”

In similar news, a group of nine scientists and philosophers have introduced a groundbreaking proposal for a new law of nature, building upon Charles Darwin’s evolutionary theory. In his 1859 book “On the Origin of Species,” Darwin presented the concept of biological evolution, whereby species develop and adapt over time through the acquisition of advantageous traits for survival and reproduction. The scientists now suggest that this process goes far beyond biology and extends to various other levels, such as atoms, minerals, planetary atmospheres, planets, and stars.

This revolutionary idea encompasses a broader phenomenon pervasive throughout the natural world and opens up intriguing avenues for exploration. By recognizing the interconnectedness and interplay of evolution across multiple scales, researchers anticipate gaining deeper insights into the underlying mechanisms governing the development and transformation of complex systems.

Viri:
– Annular solar eclipse: [Insert Source]
– New law of nature proposal: [Insert Source]

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Znanost

Visoko onesnaženje: v zemeljski stratosferi najdeni sledovi vesoljskega smeti

Oktober 17, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

5 kanadskih destinacij za spektakularno opazovanje zvezd

Oktober 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Znanost

Kolobarjasti sončni mrk, posnet z Mednarodne vesoljske postaje

Oktober 17, 2023 Robert Andrew

Zgrešil si

Znanost

Visoko onesnaženje: v zemeljski stratosferi najdeni sledovi vesoljskega smeti

Oktober 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji
Znanost

5 kanadskih destinacij za spektakularno opazovanje zvezd

Oktober 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Kolobarjasti sončni mrk, posnet z Mednarodne vesoljske postaje

Oktober 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Podnebni observatorij Deep Space je posnel spektakularno fotografijo sončnega mrka

Oktober 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji