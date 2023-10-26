Zvoki oceana: Vpliv onesnaženosti s hrupom in podnebnih sprememb

The underwater world is often perceived as a silent and tranquil place. However, this notion couldn’t be further from the truth. Contrary to popular belief, the ocean is teeming with sound, from the haunting songs of humpback whales to the complex communication networks of various fish species. In fact, sound travels faster and farther in water than it does in air, making it an essential element of marine life.

It is fascinating to consider how our understanding of the ocean and its inhabitants has evolved over time. In 1943, French engineer Emile Gagnon and naval lieutenant Jacques Cousteau invented the Self-Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus (SCUBA), which revolutionized our ability to explore the depths of the sea. Cousteau, with his groundbreaking television documentaries, played a crucial role in popularizing and shedding light on the wonders of ocean life, much like David Attenborough does today.

Throughout history, we have erroneously viewed the ocean as a silent realm. Our ears, attuned to airborne vibrations, struggle to perceive the underwater soundscape. Cousteau himself believed that sound was absent in the deep. However, we now know that the ocean is a symphony of sounds, with marine creatures utilizing complex vocalizations for communication, navigation, and hunting.

But as with many environmental challenges, human activity has disrupted this delicate balance. Noise pollution from sources such as ships’ engines, wind turbine installations, and naval exercises has been steadily increasing since the Industrial Revolution. The constant hum of underwater noise has forced marine animals, like whales, to shout louder to be heard over the cacophony.

Unfortunately, a new study from Utrecht University brings even more concerning news. The researchers found that ocean warming, driven by climate change, is exacerbating the issue of underwater noise pollution. Warmer and more acidic waters enhance sound transmission through water, making the ocean even noisier. Climate change will also lead to stratification in the North Atlantic, creating a “sound channel” that allows noise to travel further.

The impact of this growing underwater noise pollution is significant and far-reaching. Marine life relies on sound for survival, from finding mates to locating food and avoiding predators. Disturbed soundscapes can disrupt these vital processes, leading to population decline and ecosystem imbalances.

To protect the delicate acoustic environment of the ocean, it is crucial to reduce human-made sources of underwater noise and mitigate the effects of climate change. Stricter regulations on shipping, construction activities, and naval exercises can help minimize the impact. Additionally, advocacy for sustainable practices and the preservation of marine habitats is essential in preserving the natural soundscape of our oceans.

So, next time you contemplate the vastness of the ocean, remember that beneath its seemingly serene surface lies a world alive with sound—a world we must strive to protect for the sake of all its inhabitants.

Pogosto zastavljena vprašanja (FAQ)

Q: How was the Self-Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus (SCUBA) invented?

A: The SCUBA was invented in 1943 by French engineer Emile Gagnon and naval lieutenant Jacques Cousteau.

Q: How has our understanding of the ocean’s soundscape changed over time?

A: Initially, it was believed that the ocean was silent. However, we now know that the underwater world is filled with a diverse range of sounds, from the songs of whales to the communication methods of various fish species.

Q: How does underwater noise pollution impact marine life?

A: Noise pollution disrupts vital communication and navigational processes for marine animals, leading to potential population declines and ecosystem imbalances.

Q: How does climate change contribute to underwater noise pollution?

A: Ocean warming and increased acidity, driven by climate change, enhance sound transmission through water, making the underwater soundscape louder and more disruptive.

Q: What can be done to mitigate underwater noise pollution?

A: Implementing stricter regulations on human-made sources of underwater noise and taking steps to address climate change can help mitigate the impact of underwater noise pollution on marine life.

Source: Utrecht University https://www.utrechtuniversity.nl/