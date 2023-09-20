Pesek lahko teče navzgor, odkrivajo inženirji univerze Lehigh

Engineering researchers at Lehigh University have made an astonishing discovery – sand can flow uphill. The team’s findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, reveal that when torque and an attractive force are applied to each grain of sand, the particles can flow uphill, up walls, and up and down stairs. This highly unusual phenomenon has significant implications for a wide range of applications, from healthcare to material transport and agriculture.

The discovery was made by James Gilchrist, the Ruth H. and Sam Madrid Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering in Lehigh’s P.C. Rossin College of Engineering, and his team. They used equations that describe the flow of granular materials to demonstrate that the particles were flowing uphill like a granular material.

Dr. Samuel Wilson-Whitford, the paper’s lead author, stumbled upon this discovery by accident while researching microencapsulation. He noticed that when he rotated a magnet underneath a vial of iron oxide-coated polymer particles called microrollers, the grains of sand began to move uphill.

The researchers found that applying torque to the microrollers with magnets caused each particle to rotate, creating temporary doublets that quickly formed and broke up. This cohesion generated a negative angle of repose due to a negative coefficient of friction, allowing the sand particles to flow uphill.

Increasing the magnetic force increased the cohesion of the sand particles, giving them more traction and the ability to move faster. The collective motion and ability of the particles to stick to each other enabled them to perform counterintuitive actions, such as flowing up walls and climbing stairs. The researchers are now exploring the use of microrollers to climb obstacles, which could have potential applications in microrobotics and healthcare.

This groundbreaking discovery opens up new avenues of research and applications for granular materials. The Lehigh University team plans to continue studying the microrollers and exploring their use in various fields. They are already investigating mixing, segregation, and object movement applications. Additionally, they are exploring the use of microrollers in delivering nutrients through porous materials.

The implications of sand flowing uphill are vast, and this discovery has the potential to revolutionize industries and technologies. The research team is excited to continue their experiments and anticipates publishing several papers on the subject in the near future.

Source: Nature Communications (2023) DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-41327-1