Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Znanost

Optična naprava nudi varno odstranjevanje patogenov na površinah

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 12, 2023
Optična naprava nudi varno odstranjevanje patogenov na površinah

Researchers from Osaka University have developed an optical device using aluminum nitride that can generate deep-ultraviolet (UV) light to effectively eliminate pathogens on surfaces. The device operates using a process called “second harmonic generation,” which combines two photons of visible light to create a single photon with twice the energy and frequency in the deep-UV range.

Most transparent materials do not allow photons to interact with each other, but the nonlinear properties of aluminum nitride enable the efficient occurrence of second harmonic generation in a waveguide less than one micron wide. The researchers utilized precise crystal orientation control, borrowing techniques from semiconductor processing, to fabricate the device and generate deep-UV light within a narrow range that can kill germs while being mostly safe for humans.

Unlike traditional methods that rely on excimer lamps or LEDs emitting deep-UV light directly, this new device offers improved efficiency and longer lifetimes. It addresses the concern of exposing human cells to harmful UV light wavelengths. The researchers aim to further develop and refine the technology to create compact and energy-efficient commercial devices for deep-UV disinfection.

This breakthrough offers promising potential in combatting the spread of disease-causing pathogens, especially in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. By providing a safe and effective means of surface disinfection, this optical device may contribute to creating cleaner and healthier environments.

Source: Osaka University

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Znanost

Kitajska tovorna ladja Tianzhou 5 zaključila nalogo in padla nazaj na Zemljo

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Znanost

Z odkritjem fosila pampafonusa v Braziliji so razkrili ogromno 265 milijonov let staro mesojedko

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Znanost

Kitajska tovorna ladja Tianzhou 5 zaključila nalogo in dosegla ognjeni konec

September 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

Zgrešil si

Tehnologija

Minecraft Live 2023: datum, glasovanje mafije, obvestila in kako gledati

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentarji
Tehnologija

Apple razkriva novo linijo iPhone 15: Tukaj je tisto, kar morate vedeti

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji
Tehnologija

Kode za unovčenje Garena Free Fire Max: Kako osvojiti predmete v igri

September 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Kitajska tovorna ladja Tianzhou 5 zaključila nalogo in padla nazaj na Zemljo

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentarji