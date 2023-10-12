Mestno življenje

Prihajajoči sončni mrk: kaj morate vedeti

Oktober 12, 2023
Prihajajoči sončni mrk: kaj morate vedeti

If you’re in the central Island, you can expect about 80% sun coverage during the upcoming solar eclipse, with the peak viewing time around 9:30 a.m. To get the best view, it is recommended to find a good east/southeast facing viewpoint that is low to the horizon. However, the weather forecast is currently calling for clouds and showers, which might limit the view of the eclipse.

It is important to note that looking directly into the sun, even during a partial solar eclipse, can cause permanent damage to your eyes. To safely view the eclipse, you should use eclipse glasses that are in good condition and free from scratches or punctures. Alternatively, you can use a solar filter on a telescope.

The upcoming eclipse will only result in about 20% sun coverage in Nanaimo, but even this partial view is worth experiencing. The next partial solar eclipse is expected to occur in early April 2024. However, if you want to witness a truly spectacular event, a total solar eclipse is something to look forward to. The path of totality for the upcoming eclipse runs through the American state of Oregon heading southeast through Texas towards the east side of Mexico. People in this region will get to experience 99% of the sun being blocked out, with a thin ring of light known as an annular eclipse.

However, if you’re unable to witness the eclipse in person, NASA will be broadcasting the annular solar eclipse on their YouTube channel.

