Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Znanost

Primarno zrcalo za velikanski teleskop Magellan je skoraj dokončano

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 4, 2023
Primarno zrcalo za velikanski teleskop Magellan je skoraj dokončano

The seventh and final primary mirror segment for the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) is set to be constructed, bringing the project closer to completion. The mirror, measuring 27.5 feet in diameter and standing two stories tall, will undergo a cooling process over the next three months before being prepared for the telescope. This four-year fabrication process will provide the GMT with the necessary number of mirror segments to complete its 4,155-square-foot light collecting surface, making it the world’s largest and most challenging optics ever produced.

The Giant Magellan Telescope will be the first extremely large telescope to have its primary mirror array completed. With its light-gathering power, efficiency, and image resolution, the telescope is expected to make groundbreaking discoveries in various fields of astronomy. According to Rebecca Bernstein, the GMT’s chief scientist, the telescope’s capabilities will allow researchers to study planets at high spatial and spectral resolution. This will be crucial in determining a planet’s composition, the presence of liquid water, and the potential for life.

Buell Jannuzi, director of Steward Observatory and head of the Department of Astronomy, expressed excitement over the nearing completion of this groundbreaking observatory and emphasized the significant impact it will have on future discoveries.

Viri:

– Irish Tech News (no URL provided, source of quotes and additional information)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Znanost

Pomen soglasja za piškotke in zasebnosti v spletnem trženju

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Cosmic Cliffs: Razkrivamo rojstvo skritih zvezd

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Naslednja destinacija Perseverance Roverja: točka Jurabi

Oktober 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Zgrešil si

Znanost

Pomen soglasja za piškotke in zasebnosti v spletnem trženju

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Cosmic Cliffs: Razkrivamo rojstvo skritih zvezd

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Naslednja destinacija Perseverance Roverja: točka Jurabi

Oktober 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Vesoljski teleskop Jamesa Webba razkriva presenetljive ugotovitve o zgodnjih galaksijah

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji