A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Bristol has issued a dire warning about the potential formation of a new supercontinent, ominously named Pangea Ultima. This future scenario could bring catastrophic consequences for Earth and its inhabitants, including humans. The study, based on cutting-edge supercomputer climate models, presents a grim picture of the future, predicting an impending mass extinction driven by extreme heat stress.

Pangea Ultima, expected to form in approximately 250 million years, would transform our planet into an inhospitable and unforgiving environment. The research highlights several key findings:

1. Extreme Heat and Hostility: Pangea Ultima would become a land of scorching heat and aridity, unsuitable for mammals ill-equipped to withstand prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures.

2. Intensified Global Warming: The sun’s brightness would increase, emitting more energy. Combined with heightened volcanic activity on the supercontinent, this would release higher levels of carbon dioxide, aggravating global warming.

3. Fatal Conditions: Pangea Ultima would experience widespread temperatures ranging from a sweltering 40 to 50 degrees Celsius, alongside high humidity. Such conditions would prove fatal for numerous species, including humans.

4. Limited Habitability: Only a small portion of Pangea Ultima’s land, approximately 8% to 16%, would remain habitable for mammals, highlighting the immense challenges of survival in such an unforgiving landscape.

This study serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address the ongoing climate crisis. It emphasizes the necessity of reducing human-induced greenhouse gas emissions, striving to limit global warming to the agreed-upon target of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels as outlined in the Paris Agreement.

Eunice Lo, one of the co-authors of the report, stressed the significance of confronting the current climate crisis head-on, stating, “It is crucial to maintain a keen focus on the ongoing climate emergency, which has been triggered by the release of greenhouse gases due to human activities.”

In light of these predictions, humanity must consider long-term survival strategies. These may involve exploring options such as colonizing other planets or developing innovative ways to adapt to extreme environments, should the projected conditions of Pangea Ultima materialize.

Throughout Earth’s history, five major mass extinction events have occurred, with the most recent being the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event that led to the extinction of dinosaurs. The University of Bristol’s study underscores the pressing importance of responsible environmental stewardship to avert future ecological crises and safeguard the future of our planet.

Viri:

– University of Bristol: Study conducted by researchers at the University of Bristol.

– Paris Agreement: Global climate agreement signed in Paris in 2015.