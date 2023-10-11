Mestno življenje

Znanost

Znanstveniki odkrivajo nov scenarij za obilico plemenitih kovin v zemeljskem plašču

Oktober 11, 2023
Scientists have found a new geophysically viable scenario that explains the abundance of certain precious metals, such as gold and platinum, in the Earth’s mantle. In the past, simulations showed that most metals, including highly “siderophile” elements (HSEs) with a strong affinity for iron, quickly drained into the Earth’s core. However, the new simulations considered the impact-driven mixing of mantle materials, which could have prevented the metals from sinking completely.

The researchers modeled the mixing of an impacting planetesimal with the mantle materials in three phases: solid silicate minerals, molten silicate magma, and liquid metal. They found that a partially molten zone under a localized impact-generated magma ocean could have stalled the descent of planetesimal metals into the Earth’s core. In this scenario, heavy metals sink to the bottom of the localized magma ocean, and then slowly percolate through the partially molten region beneath it. As the mantle solidifies, the metals become trapped and are retained within the mantle.

Furthermore, mantle convection plays a role in redistributing these metals over long geologic time spans. Mantle convection refers to the rising of hot mantle material and sinking of colder material. This process allows for the mixing and redistribution of mantle materials, including HSEs accumulated from large collisions that occurred billions of years ago.

Understanding how precious metals are retained in the Earth’s mantle has been a longstanding scientific question. This new research provides valuable insights into the processes that led to the abundance of these metals in the mantle, shedding light on Earth’s geological history.

Source: ANI news service

By Vicky Stavropoulou

