NASA’s Psyche spacecraft has been launched on a six-year mission to explore a rare metal-covered asteroid. This is the first ever exploration of a metal world, as most asteroids are typically made up of rock or ice. Scientists believe that the asteroid, named Psyche, could be the shattered remains of an early planet’s core, providing valuable insights into the inaccessible centers of Earth and other rocky planets.

The spacecraft was launched by SpaceX from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and is set to reach the potato-shaped asteroid in 2029. Psyche is the largest of the nine known metal-rich asteroids, orbiting in the outer portion of the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Its discovery in 1852 led to its name, which was inspired by the captivating goddess of the soul in Greek mythology.

Lead scientist Lindy Elkins-Tanton of Arizona State University explained that exploring the metal core of Earth has long been a dream for humans, but is currently impossible due to the extreme pressure and temperature. However, Psyche offers an opportunity to study a metal core within our solar system.

The asteroid is predicted to be around 144 miles wide and 173 miles long, believed to be rich in iron, nickel, and other metals, possibly along with trace amounts of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, or iridium. The spacecraft will journey over 2 billion miles, reaching Psyche and potentially orbiting it at various distances until at least 2031.

This mission holds significant scientific value, as the asteroid is thought to be a planetary building block from the early solar system. It can provide insights into the emergence of life on Earth and the factors that make our planet habitable. Additionally, understanding the properties of the asteroid’s metal core will contribute to our knowledge of Earth’s own magnetic field, which protects our atmosphere and enables life.

The spacecraft will use solar electric propulsion and an experimental communication system to transmit large amounts of data back to Earth, potentially revolutionizing data transmission from deep space. Despite delays, the mission is finally underway and is expected to provide unprecedented information about this metal world.

