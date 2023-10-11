Mestno življenje

NASA razkriva "neverjetne" ugotovitve vzorca asteroida

Robert Andrew

Oktober 11, 2023
NASA razkriva "neverjetne" ugotovitve vzorca asteroida

NASA has unveiled its groundbreaking findings from a sample collected from the asteroid Bennu. This sample, consisting of ancient black dust and chunks, is the largest ever returned to Earth. The space agency’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft collected the samples three years ago and recently delivered them to Earth in a sealed capsule.

Scientists are hopeful that this asteroid sample can provide valuable insights into the origins of the solar system and life on Earth. The sample was found to be “loaded with organics,” according to Osiris-Rex sample analyst Daniel Glavin. He described the material as an astrobiologist’s dream and expressed anticipation to further study it.

One key aspect of the investigation revolves around the possibility that asteroids like Bennu played a role in seeding the Earth with pre-biotic chemicals. Researchers hope that studying this asteroid sample will provide valuable insights into the origin and evolution of the solar system, as well as shed light on how life may have started on Earth.

Dante Lauretta, the principal investigator of the Osiris-Rex mission, emphasized the significance of having never-before-seen materials from space in Earth laboratories. He expressed excitement at the prospect of discovering something new and unique through this asteroid sample.

Additionally, the mission’s findings have implications for planetary defense. According to Lori Glaze, the director of NASA’s planetary science division, studying the small force created by the sun’s heat and an asteroid’s rotation can help predict when a specific asteroid may pose a danger to Earth. This knowledge contributes to NASA’s efforts to protect the planet from potential catastrophic impacts.

In conclusion, NASA’s asteroid sample from Bennu provides scientists with unparalleled opportunities to understand the solar system’s origins, the evolution of life, and the importance of planetary defense.

