Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Znanost

NASA je objavila še nikoli videne fotografije Saturnove lunine plošče

ByRobert Andrew

Oktober 1, 2023
NASA je objavila še nikoli videne fotografije Saturnove lunine plošče

NASA has shared new images of one of Saturn’s moons, Pan, comparing its unique features to various food dishes. The photos were captured by the Cassini spacecraft and reveal the moon in unprecedented detail. The ridge around Pan’s equator gives it a distinctive “dumpling” shape, similar to another moon called Atlas. Pan orbits Saturn from within a gap in one of the planet’s rings and completes an orbit every 13.8 hours at an altitude of 83,000 miles.

The images portray different perspectives of Pan, with one appearing to be from above and the other from below. This variation in angles occurred as the Cassini spacecraft passed within 15,300 miles of the moon, marking the craft’s closest-ever encounter with Pan.

Pan was first discovered by M.R. Showalter, who used images captured by the Voyager 2 spacecraft. Currently, Saturn is known to have 145 moons, as recognized by the International Astronomical Union. In May of this year, a team of scientists led by Edward Ashton discovered an additional 62 moons. The influx of newly discovered moons led to the adoption of names from various mythologies beyond Greco-Roman, such as Gallic, Inuit, and Norse stories.

NASA elaborates that Pan, named after the Greek god of nature and the forest, is a satyr, which resembles a man with the hind legs and hooves of a goat.

These fascinating images provide valuable insights into the composition and characteristics of Saturn’s moon, Pan, further enhancing our understanding of the diverse and complex nature of the solar system.

Viri:
– NASA (www.nasa.gov)
– Space.com (www.space.com)
– Fox News (www.foxnews.com)

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Znanost

Prebojni biosenzor na osnovi beljakovin, razvit za odkrivanje kopenskih min in neeksplodiranih ubojnih sredstev na osnovi TNT

Oktober 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Znanost

Nasin rover Perseverance je v kraterju Jezero posnel Marsovskega prašnega hudiča

Oktober 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Asteroid 2008 QY: podrobnosti in morebitne posledice

Oktober 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Zgrešil si

Znanost

Prebojni biosenzor na osnovi beljakovin, razvit za odkrivanje kopenskih min in neeksplodiranih ubojnih sredstev na osnovi TNT

Oktober 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Nasin rover Perseverance je v kraterju Jezero posnel Marsovskega prašnega hudiča

Oktober 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Asteroid 2008 QY: podrobnosti in morebitne posledice

Oktober 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Mikrobiologija Hidradenitis Suppurativa in njena povezava z mikrobiomom kože: vpogled Tamie Harris-Tryn, MD, PhD

Oktober 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji