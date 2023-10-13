Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Znanost

Nasina sonda začne potovanje v skrivnostni kovinski svet Asteroid Psyche

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 13, 2023
Nasina sonda začne potovanje v skrivnostni kovinski svet Asteroid Psyche

A NASA spacecraft named Psyche has been launched into space from Cape Canaveral in Florida to visit an asteroid called 16 Psyche. This metal world is believed to be composed of up to 60% iron and nickel, possibly the remnant core of a planet-like object. Psyche will embark on a six-year, 3.5 billion km journey to its destination, located in the region between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

The mission aims to provide new insights into the composition and structure of asteroids. Of the known million and a half asteroids in the Solar System, only nine share similar properties to Psyche, making it a rare and significant object of study. The spacecraft will orbit Psyche at various distances to map its shape, internal structure, and composition upon arrival in August 2029.

Scientists anticipate the discoveries to be made during this mission. The impacts of small, high-speed micrometeoroids on metal objects in space are expected to create a spiky appearance, which might be observed on Psyche’s surface. Additional components, potentially yellowish-green, sulphur-rich rocks, have also been detected. Astronomy instruments will be employed to gather data and establish the true nature of Psyche, including deciphering its magnetic field.

Psyche’s unique composition has sparked interest in potential mining opportunities in space. The possible worth of the asteroid’s resources is estimated to be in trillions of dollars. However, experts suggest that the development of such an industry is still far in the future and would primarily benefit space travel missions by using mined materials for fuel and deep space exploration.

The Psyche mission will also test and evaluate two technologies for future space exploration purposes. The spacecraft will employ electric propulsion, utilizing solar power to accelerate a stream of xenon gas for thrust. Additionally, laser beams will be used to increase the rate of data transmission.

NASA has pledged to make all imagery of Psyche available to the public within half an hour of its return to Earth.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

