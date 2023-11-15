In an exciting development for the field of space exploration and research, ISRO and NASA have joined forces in an ambitious project called the NISAR mission. Phil Barela, the Project Manager of NASA NISAR, has recently revealed that the launch is projected to take place no earlier than January 2024 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre located at Sriharikota, utilizing the ISRO Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-II.

The NISAR mission’s primary objective is to survey land and ice-covered regions of the earth every 12 days over a span of three years. The aim is to gain a comprehensive understanding of Earth’s ecosystems, including crucial factors such as ice mass, sea level rise, vegetation biomass, and other natural hazards. This data will be essential for analyzing changes in these ecosystems and studying the impacts of climate change.

To ensure the mission’s success, several crucial tests are pending, particularly those related to vibration. Ongoing vibration testing and additional performance tests, including battery and simulation tests, are necessary to guarantee the functionality of the system.

Dr. Laurie Leshin, the Director of NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, has expressed her confidence in the NISAR project, stating that it will surpass any previous endeavors in this field. The mission’s unprecedented capabilities will enable the observation of Earth’s changes over multi-year timescales, providing a new level of understanding.

If the mission proves successful, the duration of the NISAR mission may be extended beyond the initial three years. This collaboration between ISRO and NASA demonstrates an extraordinary joint effort for international cooperation, with the aim of significantly advancing our understanding of Earth’s dynamics, natural processes, and climate change impacts.

