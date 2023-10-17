In recent years, Venus has been known for its harsh and inhospitable atmosphere. However, two separate scientific teams have made groundbreaking discoveries that may change our perception of this neighboring planet’s atmospheric phenomena.

One team of planetary scientists proposed a theory that the bright flashes observed in Venus’s atmosphere could be caused by meteors. This theory has sparked curiosity about what truly occurs on Venus and challenges the conventional belief that the flashes are associated with lightning storms.

In 2021, during a close flyby of Venus’s nighttime side, the Parker Solar Probe detected radio waves known as “whistler waves.” These waves, which rapidly change frequency, were observed to be moving downward towards Venus, contrary to what would be expected if they were caused by lightning.

Space physicist Harriet George and her team at the University of Colorado Boulder observed an interesting characteristic of these Venusian whistler waves. They propose that disturbances in Venus’s weak magnetic fields, rather than lightning, could be responsible for generating these waves. As magnetic field lines shift and reconnect, substantial amounts of energy are released, potentially generating the observed whistler waves.

Magnetic reconnections have been linked to various phenomena in other environments, such as accelerating the solar wind and triggering auroras on Earth. The characteristics of these magnetic reconnections align with the ability to create whistler waves on Venus, according to the researchers.

These discoveries add complexity to our understanding of Venus’s atmospheric processes. While the notion of constant lightning storms on Venus may be called into question, the mystery surrounding the source and nature of its whistler waves has deepened. This has piqued the interest of planetary scientists and astronomers, who are eager to further explore this celestial neighbor.

