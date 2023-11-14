Izgubljena torba za orodje postane malo verjeten nebesni prizor na nočnem nebu

As the International Space Station (ISS) continues its journey through space, a peculiar addition has caught the attention of skywatchers. An astronaut’s tool bag, accidentally set adrift during a routine spacewalk, is now orbiting the Earth and has become a newfound spectacle in the night sky.

The incident occurred earlier this month when NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting maintenance work on the exterior of the space station. One of their tool bags slipped away unnoticed and began its own independent orbit around the planet.

Despite concerns about any potential threats to the ISS, NASA’s analysis confirmed that the tool bag poses little risk of colliding with the station. With the onboard crew and the space station deemed safe, no immediate action is required.

While technically considered lost, the tool bag has now transformed into an unexpected artificial “star.” According to expert astronomer Dave Dickinson, the bag can be spotted approximately one minute ahead of the space station’s orbit. With a stellar magnitude of +6, it may prove challenging to observe with the naked eye but could potentially be distinguishable in the night sky using binoculars.

Stellar magnitude is a measurement used to describe the apparent brightness of celestial objects. Ranging from -30 to +30, the scale assigns smaller numbers to brighter objects and larger numbers to fainter ones. For example, the full moon boasts a magnitude of -12.6, while a dimmer celestial body may have a magnitude of +10 or higher.

For those seeking to witness this unique phenomenon, Meganne Christian of the European Space Agency has shared NASA-recorded footage of the floating tool bag during the November 1st spacewalk. To increase the chances of spotting it, skywatchers should first determine when the ISS will pass overhead using NASA’s Spot the Station mobile app or website. The ISS, typically the third-brightest object in the night sky, resembles a fast-moving plane to the naked eye.

With binoculars in hand, observers can scan slightly ahead of the space station’s trajectory, on the lookout for a faint movable object leading the way. The tool bag is expected to remain visible for several months before gradually descending and burning up harmlessly in the Earth’s atmosphere, following the fate of other small objects in low-Earth orbit.

