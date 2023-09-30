Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Znanost

Zvezdniki se čudijo zadnji superluni v letu

ByMampho Brescia

September 30, 2023
Zvezdniki se čudijo zadnji superluni v letu

Stargazers around the world were treated to a breathtaking sight as the last supermoon of the year, also known as the ‘Harvest Moon’, graced the night sky on Thursday and Friday. This marked the fourth supermoon in a series that began in July. Unfortunately, the next supermoon will not occur until September 2024.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with its perigee, which is its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit. This astronomical phenomenon results in the moon appearing approximately 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than when it is at its farthest point. The supermoon is a mesmerizing spectacle, but its size difference from an average full moon can be challenging to detect without a point of reference, such as nearby buildings or landscape features.

The previous supermoon, which occurred on August 31, was an extraordinary event as it combined a supermoon with a blue moon. The ‘Blue Supermoon’ was the brightest and largest full moon of the year. These celestial occurrences are a treat for astronomy enthusiasts and casual observers alike.

The last supermoon was referred to as the ‘Harvest Moon’ due to its correlation with the beginning of the harvest season in the Northern Hemisphere. It provided a picturesque backdrop for farmers and nature lovers alike.

Skygazers will now have to wait patiently for a whole year until the next supermoon makes its appearance on September 18. It is noteworthy that only two supermoons are expected in 2024.

Viri:
– [Vir slike]
– [Vir slike]
– [Vir slike]

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Znanost

Stres zaradi suše povzroča spremembe v funkciji tal deževnega gozda

Oktober 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Znanost

Prebojni biosenzor na osnovi beljakovin, razvit za odkrivanje kopenskih min in neeksplodiranih ubojnih sredstev na osnovi TNT

Oktober 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Znanost

Nasin rover Perseverance je v kraterju Jezero posnel Marsovskega prašnega hudiča

Oktober 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Zgrešil si

Znanost

Stres zaradi suše povzroča spremembe v funkciji tal deževnega gozda

Oktober 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Prebojni biosenzor na osnovi beljakovin, razvit za odkrivanje kopenskih min in neeksplodiranih ubojnih sredstev na osnovi TNT

Oktober 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Nasin rover Perseverance je v kraterju Jezero posnel Marsovskega prašnega hudiča

Oktober 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Asteroid 2008 QY: podrobnosti in morebitne posledice

Oktober 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji