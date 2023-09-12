Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Znanost

New Possibilities for Kombucha in Space Exploration

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 12, 2023
New Possibilities for Kombucha in Space Exploration

Scientists are exploring the potential of kombucha, a fermented tea beverage, in space exploration. Kombucha cultures, which consist of bacteria and yeast, have unique characteristics that make them suitable for survival in harsh conditions. Researchers have discovered that these cultures can withstand extreme temperatures and radiation, making them an ideal candidate for space missions.

One of the most promising aspects of kombucha cultures is their ability to generate oxygen. By harnessing the oxygen-producing capabilities of these microbes, astronauts could potentially reduce their reliance on external sources for breathable air. This could significantly enhance future space missions and pave the way for human colonization on the moon or Mars.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has conducted experiments to test the resilience of kombucha cultures in space. Bacteria found in these cultures were sent to the International Space Station and observed to repair their DNA after exposure to cosmic radiation. This demonstrates their ability to adapt and survive in extraterrestrial environments.

Scientists envision a future where kombucha cultures accompany astronauts on space missions. These cultures could be utilized to generate oxygen, providing a sustainable source of breathable air for long-duration missions. The researchers even speculate that kombucha could serve as a bio-factory, producing not only oxygen but other essential resources needed for human survival in space.

The potential applications of kombucha in space exploration are exciting and hold promise for the future of human space missions. As researchers continue to study the properties of these microorganisms, they hope to see kombucha samples being utilized on the moon and beyond.

Viri:
– Evropska vesoljska agencija (ESA)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Znanost

Umetniki iz kamene dobe so podrobno prikazali sledi ljudi in živali v namibijski kamniti umetnosti

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Znanost

Pripravite se na spektakularen dogodek opazovanja neba: komet Nishimura viden do 17. septembra

September 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Znanost

Hudi prazgodovinski plenilec: Pampaphoneus Biccai

September 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Zgrešil si

Tehnologija

Nov raziskovalni program za izboljšanje podpore digitalnim inovacijam in podjetništvu v Pacifiku

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji
Tehnologija

Google pripravlja nastavitve na podlagi lokacije za omrežje Poišči mojo napravo

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Umetniki iz kamene dobe so podrobno prikazali sledi ljudi in živali v namibijski kamniti umetnosti

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentarji
Tehnologija

Spotify bo naročnikom v ZDA ponudil brezplačno preskusno različico zvočne knjige

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji