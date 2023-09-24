Mestno življenje

Meduze se lahko učijo iz izkušenj, študijske oddaje

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 24, 2023
Jellyfish, despite lacking a brain, have the ability to learn from past experiences in a similar way to other animals, according to a recent study published in Current Biology. Researchers observed the Caribbean box jellyfish’s navigation abilities and found that these small creatures, equipped with 24 eyes throughout their body, can learn to navigate obstacles.

In the study, the jellyfish were placed in a tank environment decorated with grey and white stripes, resembling their natural habitat. Over a period of 7 and a half minutes, the jellyfish were observed frequently bumping into the grey stripes on the tank’s wall. However, by the end of the observation, the jellyfish were able to maintain a further distance from the walls, showing that they had learned to avoid collision.

The findings suggest that jellyfish can learn from past experiences through visual and mechanical stimuli. This ability to learn is considered the highest performance for nervous systems. To teach jellyfish new tricks, it is best to leverage their natural behaviors and allow them to reach their full potential.

The researchers also isolated the jellyfish’s visual sensory center, called the rhopalia, which was found to play a crucial role in the process of associative learning. Each rhopalium has six eyes and generates pacemaking signals that control the jellyfish’s pulsing movement. By altering the frequency of these pulses, the researchers were able to observe the jellyfish changing their direction.

Understanding how jellyfish, with their simple nervous systems, can achieve advanced learning could provide insights into the fundamental cellular mechanisms of learning. The researchers believe that this cellular mechanism might have evolved early in the history of nervous systems.

This study highlights the remarkable adaptive capabilities of jellyfish and the potential lessons they hold for understanding learning and behavior in other organisms.

Viri:
– Study published in Current Biology
– Authors Jan Bielecki, Kiel University, Germany and Anders Garm, University of Copenhagen, Denmark

