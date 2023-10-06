Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Znanost

Gorilla Walk: Zabavna in učinkovita vaja za krepitev jedra

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 6, 2023
Gorilla Walk: Zabavna in učinkovita vaja za krepitev jedra

The gorilla walk is a fantastic exercise that can add intensity to your workout routine and help build core strength and stability. It engages the entire body, with a focus on the abdominals and shoulders, resulting in well-defined abs and bigger shoulders. The best part is that it can be done anywhere, without the need for gym equipment.

This article will guide you on how to do the gorilla walk correctly and discuss its benefits.

To perform the gorilla walk, start by sitting in a squatted position with both hands on the ground and your ankles bent. Push yourself forward using only your palms and feet while keeping your pelvis low and legs bent. You can walk in a straight line or laterally for a more advanced variation. Aim to do 10-15 reps for 2-3 minutes to get the full benefits of the exercise.

The gorilla walk not only targets the abdominal muscles and biceps but also provides a great burn in the stomach region, which can help with fat burning and shredding.

Some of the key muscles worked during the gorilla walk include the quadriceps, core muscles, supinators, wrist flexors, and dorsal core muscles. These muscles are essential for stability, balance, and overall strength.

There are several benefits to incorporating the gorilla walk into your fitness routine. Firstly, it improves mind and body coordination as maintaining balance and stability is crucial during the exercise. It also provides a cardio workout, increasing heart rate and improving the cardiovascular system. Additionally, the gorilla walk builds overall strength and endurance by targeting both the upper and lower body. Lastly, it promotes flexibility and stretching, which are often overlooked in muscle training but are important for overall muscle definition.

By mimicking the walking movement of gorillas, the gorilla walk reminds us of our connection to the animal kingdom and our ancestors. This exercise showcases the importance of observing and imitating natural movements for achieving our fitness goals.

Viri:
– Sportskeeda (virni članek)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Znanost

Vpliv kozmičnih dogodkov na nastanek kmetijstva

Oktober 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Znanost

Čudovita NGC 6951: umetniško delo v vesolju

Oktober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Znanost

»Ognjeni obroč«: kolobarjasti sončni mrk, ki bo osvetlil nebo

Oktober 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Zgrešil si

Znanost

Vpliv kozmičnih dogodkov na nastanek kmetijstva

Oktober 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Čudovita NGC 6951: umetniško delo v vesolju

Oktober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji
Znanost

»Ognjeni obroč«: kolobarjasti sončni mrk, ki bo osvetlil nebo

Oktober 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Umetnost pisanja: uravnoteženje tradicije in evolucije

Oktober 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji