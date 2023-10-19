Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Znanost

Navdušenci nad astronomijo se zberejo na zvezdniški zabavi v rezervatu temnega neba Hanle v Indiji

ByMampho Brescia

Oktober 19, 2023
Navdušenci nad astronomijo se zberejo na zvezdniški zabavi v rezervatu temnega neba Hanle v Indiji

A recent event known as the Star Party was organized by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve in eastern Ladakh. This unique gathering brought together approximately 30 amateur astronomers from different regions of India to observe and photograph the pristine night sky, far away from the disruptions of light pollution.

The Hanle Dark Sky Reserve, located beside the tranquil Hanle River at an elevation of 14,108 feet above sea level, is renowned as one of the best places in the world for stargazing. Its dark skies and favorable weather conditions make it an ideal location for astronomical research and astrophotography. Covering an area of about 1,073 square kilometers, the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve (HDSR) was designated by the Union Territory of Ladakh to combat light pollution and preserve the area’s natural darkness.

The Star Party not only provided an opportunity for stargazing and astrophotography but also served as an educational event for local astronomy ambassadors. These ambassadors, trained by the IIA, had the chance to learn from leading amateur astronomers in the country, expanding their knowledge of the night sky.

Despite the challenges posed by high altitudes, frigid temperatures, and low oxygen levels, the participating astronomers were exhilarated by their experience. Equipped with their personal telescopes and cameras, they captured celestial wonders such as the False Dawn and the Zodiacal Light, phenomena that can only be observed from exceptionally dark locations like Hanle.

The success of the inaugural Star Party has led to plans by the UT Ladakh administration to establish it as an annual event, further fostering interest in astrophotography and research in India. Additionally, the Indian government has recently allowed international tourists to stay overnight in Hanle and other tourist destinations in Ladakh, expanding access to these unique astronomical sites.

Viri:

– Indijski inštitut za astrofiziko (IIA)

– Indija danes

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Znanost

Iskani so trije moški, ki so s pivom prisilno hranili zaščitenega pitona v Južni Afriki

Oktober 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Znanost

Posadka Expedition 70 izvaja študije zdravja v vesolju in znanosti o Zemlji na Mednarodni vesoljski postaji

Oktober 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Znanost

Razumevanje piškotkov in njihovega pomena za funkcionalnost spletne strani

Oktober 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Zgrešil si

Znanost

Iskani so trije moški, ki so s pivom prisilno hranili zaščitenega pitona v Južni Afriki

Oktober 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Posadka Expedition 70 izvaja študije zdravja v vesolju in znanosti o Zemlji na Mednarodni vesoljski postaji

Oktober 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Razumevanje piškotkov in njihovega pomena za funkcionalnost spletne strani

Oktober 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Naslov: Razumevanje piškotkov: izboljšanje navigacije po spletnem mestu in prilagajanje oglasov

Oktober 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji