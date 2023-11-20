New Era of Human Spaceflight: Record Number of U.S.-Based Launches Expected in 2024

The landscape of human spaceflight is about to experience a significant shift, with 2024 poised to be a groundbreaking year for U.S.-based orbital launches. A total of seven missions, scheduled to take off from Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, are set to send 26 astronauts into orbit. This marks the highest number of crewed launches from the Space Coast since 2009 when there were five space shuttle launches with 35 astronauts on board. Furthermore, if all goes as planned, 2024 will witness the most crewed launches since 1997, which saw eight space shuttle missions.

SpaceX has played a crucial role in reinvigorating U.S.-based human spaceflight since the conclusion of the space shuttle program. The company’s successful liftoff of the Crew Dragon Endeavour in May 2020, carrying NASA astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), paved the way for a new era of commercial spaceflight. Since then, SpaceX has been the sole U.S.-based launcher of humans, undertaking a combination of missions under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program and private ventures to the ISS and orbital flights.

As we look ahead to 2024, there are even more exciting prospects on the horizon. SpaceX is planning a record-breaking five missions, including the Axiom Space 3 mission, which will involve a short visit to ISS. The Crew-8 mission will send four replacement crew members to the space station for a six-month stay. Moreover, there are expectations for the first crewed flight of NASA’s Artemis program, featuring the Orion spacecraft, as well as the long-awaited crewed test flight of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner.

These developments signify a critical turning point in space exploration, as more players enter the field. In addition to Russia and China’s ongoing crewed missions, private companies like Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin are also making strides in suborbital flight. This expansion of opportunities to access space will not only benefit established superpowers but also facilitate global collaboration, as governments seek to foster their own astronaut programs.

As we eagerly anticipate the future of human spaceflight, the record number of U.S.-based launches in 2024 showcases the incredible progress we have made and signals a new era of space exploration and discovery.

