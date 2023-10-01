Nova formacija superceline bi lahko ogrozila življenje na Zemlji čez 250 milijonov let

Scientists from the University of Bristol have used supercomputer climate models to predict the potentially devastating consequences of a future supercontinent formation. They believe that in around 250 million years, the Earth’s continents will merge to form a new supercontinent called Pangea Ultima. This merging would lead to extreme climate conditions, making the planet virtually uninhabitable for humans and mammals.

By simulating temperature, wind, rain, and humidity trends for the supercontinent, the researchers were able to calculate the impact on carbon dioxide levels. They found that the formation of Pangea Ultima would result in more frequent volcanic eruptions, releasing large amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and further warming the planet. Additionally, the sun would become brighter, emitting more energy and contributing to the overall warming effect.

Alexander Farnsworth, the lead author of the research paper, stated that the combination of continentality, a hotter sun, and increased CO2 levels would create extremely high temperatures, reaching up to 40-50 degrees Celsius. The high levels of humidity would further exacerbate the heat, making it impossible for humans and many other species to survive due to their inability to cool their bodies through sweat.

Although the predictions were calculated under the assumption that humans would stop burning fossil fuels, the researchers warned that doubling of current carbon dioxide levels could occur much sooner if immediate action is not taken to address the climate crisis.

This alarming prediction is a reminder that the consequences of climate change can be severe and that urgent action is needed to mitigate its effects. The research serves as a call to prioritize sustainable practices and reduce carbon emissions to secure a habitable future for generations to come.

Viri:

– Univerza v Bristolu

–CNN