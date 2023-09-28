Mestno življenje

Andreas Mogensen postane poveljnik ISS, kar pomeni mejnik za evropske astronavte

September 28, 2023
ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen has taken over as the commander of the International Space Station (ISS), making him the sixth European to fill this prestigious role. Mogensen assumed command on September 26, 2023, and will serve until early 2024, overseeing the crew’s activities and ensuring the safety and operation of the Space Station. As the ISS commander, Mogensen is responsible for the safety, well-being, and coordination of the crew members, while also working with ground control to oversee all activities and operations on the Space Station.

During his command, several cargo vehicles will arrive at the ISS, including the Axiom-3, which will carry ESA project astronaut Marcus Wandt. This will mark the first time that two Scandinavians are in space together. Mogensen’s tenure as commander coincides with his ongoing Huginn mission, which began on August 27, 2023, when he launched as the pilot of the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Andreas Mogensen’s appointment as ISS commander highlights the recognition of European astronauts and their expertise by international partners. This milestone is celebrated by ESA’s Director of Human and Robotic Exploration, Daniel Neuenschwander, who commends Mogensen’s leadership and wishes him and the Expedition 70 crew a successful and memorable experience on the Space Station.

The ISS commander plays a critical role in the success of missions and the well-being of crew members aboard the space station. The commander’s responsibilities include ensuring the safety of the crew, managing and coordinating the activities of all crew members, overseeing the operation and maintenance of the station’s systems, and serving as the primary point of communication between the ISS and ground control.

Source: ESA, NASA

