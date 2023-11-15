Breakthrough in Stem Cell Research: Live Birth of Chimeric Monkey Holds Promise for Human Disease Studies

Chinese scientists have achieved a groundbreaking milestone in stem cell research with the live birth of a monkey that contains a high proportion of cells derived from a monkey stem cell line. This significant achievement opens up new possibilities for scientists to utilize chimeric primates in the study of human diseases.

The research was carried out by a team from the Center for Excellence in Brain Science and Intelligence Technology and the Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). The chimeric monkeys were bred using crab-eating or long-tailed macaques, and the experiment showed the efficient contribution of monkey stem cells to placental tissues outside the embryo and germ cells.

To conduct the study, the research team established nine stem cell lines from cells extracted from seven-day-old blastocyst embryos. These stem cells were then cultured to enhance their ability to differentiate into various cell types. Fluorescent protein labeling was used to track the growth of tissues derived from these stem cells in surviving animals.

Throughout the experiments, a total of six full-term live offspring were produced, with an average stem cell contribution of 67 percent across 26 different types of tested tissues. In one remarkable case, a live chimeric monkey demonstrated stem cell contributions as high as 90 percent in certain tissues.

This accomplishment surpasses previous studies involving chimeras with cells from two embryos in rats and mice, as it has now been successfully realized in non-human primates. The implications of this research are far-reaching, offering practical applications in genetic engineering, species conservation, and the development of more precise monkey models for studying neurological diseases.

The live birth of a chimeric monkey represents a significant advancement in stem cell research and holds great promise for expanding our understanding of human diseases. By utilizing chimeric primates, scientists can gain valuable insights into the development, progression, and potential treatments for a wide range of neurological disorders.

Pogosta vprašanja

Kaj so izvorne celice? Stem cells are a type of cell that can differentiate into various cell types and have the potential to regenerate damaged tissues.

What is a chimeric monkey? A chimeric monkey is an organism that contains cells from two or more distinct species, in this case, cells derived from a monkey stem cell line.

Kakšne so posledice te raziskave? This research provides a foundation for genetic engineering, species conservation, and the development of more accurate animal models for studying neurological diseases.

How does this breakthrough contribute to the study of human diseases? By utilizing chimeric primates with a high proportion of stem cells derived from a monkey stem cell line, scientists can study the development and progression of human diseases in a more relevant and accurate model system.

Vir(i): tiskovna agencija Xinhua