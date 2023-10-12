Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Znanost

Dohodni sončni veter: udarci in sijni sij na nebu

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 12, 2023
Dohodni sončni veter: udarci in sijni sij na nebu

The Sun is about to unleash a solar wind event that will bring both challenges and celestial delights. This solar wind stream consists of a rush of charged particles traveling at a staggering speed of 500 kilometers per second. It is being emitted from a small hole in the Sun’s atmosphere and is expected to reach Earth on October 12th.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a warning about possible radio blackouts during this period. These blackouts, ranked as minor to moderate (R1-R2), might affect communication systems relying on radio signals.

However, amidst these potential disruptions, there is an exciting phenomenon to look forward to. When the solar wind interacts with Earth’s magnetic field, it produces a stunning display of lights known as auroras. These vibrant shows occur around the Arctic Circle and are the result of charged particles colliding with gases in our atmosphere.

To better understand and predict solar phenomena like solar storms, coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and solar winds, scientists rely on advanced technology. Solar observatories, both on the ground and in space, provide valuable information about solar activity such as eruptions, flares, and wind patterns. Spacecraft probes like NASA’s Parker Solar Probe get up close to the Sun, gathering crucial data about its outer atmosphere and the origins of solar wind. Additionally, scientists utilize advanced computer models and simulations to predict how solar wind might impact Earth’s magnetic field, enabling them to better forecast space weather.

Viri:
– SpaceWeather.com
– NOAA

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Znanost

Sončni mrk 'ognjenega obroča' razsvetli Ameriki

Oktober 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Znanost

NASA odkrije vodo in ogljik v vzorcu asteroida

Oktober 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Sončni mrk v domorodnih kulturah: spoštovanje tradicije in kulturnih naukov

Oktober 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Zgrešil si

Znanost

Sončni mrk 'ognjenega obroča' razsvetli Ameriki

Oktober 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentarji
Znanost

NASA odkrije vodo in ogljik v vzorcu asteroida

Oktober 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Sončni mrk v domorodnih kulturah: spoštovanje tradicije in kulturnih naukov

Oktober 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Nasin astronavt Frank Rubio se po enoletni vesoljski misiji prilagaja življenju nazaj na Zemlji

Oktober 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji