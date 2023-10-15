Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Znanost

Fotograf premaga oblačnost, da posname redek sončni mrk

ByRobert Andrew

Oktober 15, 2023
Fotograf premaga oblačnost, da posname redek sončni mrk

Thick cloud cover threatened to ruin the view of yesterday’s annular solar eclipse in the East Kootenay region. However, a sudden break in the clouds allowed College of the Rockies Astronomy Lab Tech Rick Nowell to capture a few shots of the rare event. Nowell described the effort required to photograph the eclipse, including finding the necessary equipment and adjusting the telescope for optimal focus. Despite the challenges, Nowell was able to capture the best photo of the eclipse, even capturing two solar sunspots.

The partial eclipse began at 9:11 a.m. on Saturday, October 14th, with the Moon covering 67% of the Sun at its peak at 10:25 a.m. Nowell’s successful capture of the event serves as a testament to his determination and technical skill.

Eclipse photography can be a complex endeavor, requiring specialized equipment and knowledge. Some of the terms mentioned by Nowell include a Celestron telescope, a focal reducer, a visual back, a Crayford focuser, and a finderscope. These are all tools that play a role in capturing clear and accurate images of celestial events like eclipses.

It’s worth noting that viewing a solar eclipse without proper eye protection can be dangerous and potentially cause permanent eye damage. Therefore, it’s essential to use a solar filter or view the eclipse indirectly using projection techniques, as described by Nowell when he used the white filter box lid as a projection screen.

Source: e-KNOW (no URL provided)

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Znanost

Uporaba 350 let starega izreka za odkrivanje novih vpogledov o svetlobi

Oktober 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Znanost

NASA zagotavlja podrobnosti o bližnjem približevanju asteroida 2023 TK15

Oktober 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Znanost

Znanstveniki predlagajo nov naravni zakon, ki razširja evolucijo

Oktober 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Zgrešil si

Znanost

Uporaba 350 let starega izreka za odkrivanje novih vpogledov o svetlobi

Oktober 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji
Znanost

NASA zagotavlja podrobnosti o bližnjem približevanju asteroida 2023 TK15

Oktober 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Znanstveniki predlagajo nov naravni zakon, ki razširja evolucijo

Oktober 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Helikopter Ingenuity postavlja nov rekord hitrosti na Marsu

Oktober 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentarji