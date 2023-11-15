Can Comets Be the Cosmic Delivery Service for Life’s Building Blocks?

New research from the University of Cambridge suggests that comets could play a crucial role in delivering the molecular building blocks for life to other planets in the galaxy. While comets have long been considered as potential carriers of organic material, this study sheds light on their ability to deposit these essential molecules on other planets.

The researchers found that for comets to effectively deliver organic material, they need to be traveling at relatively slow speeds, below 15 kilometers per second. At higher speeds, the impact and temperature would cause the molecules to break apart, rendering them ineffective.

Interestingly, the study suggests that the most favorable scenario for cometary delivery is in ‘peas in a pod’ systems, where a group of planets orbit closely together. In such systems, a comet could be passed or ‘bounced’ from one planet’s orbit to another, gradually slowing down until it crashes onto the surface of a planet. This impact would deliver intact molecules that could potentially serve as the precursors for life.

While comets are known to contain various prebiotic molecules, such as amino acids and vitamin B3, they also carry significant amounts of hydrogen cyanide (HCN), a durable molecule that can survive high temperatures. This resilience increases the likelihood of intact delivery upon atmospheric entry.

The researchers emphasize that they do not claim comets as necessary for the origins of life but view them as potential carriers in certain planetary scenarios. The study contributes to our understanding of the types of planets where complex molecules could be successfully delivered by comets.

Pogosta vprašanja:

1. Are comets essential to the origin of life?

No, the researchers do not claim that comets are necessary for the origin of life on Earth or other planets. However, they suggest that cometary delivery could be a contributing factor in certain scenarios.

2. What kind of planets are favorable for cometary delivery?

For planets orbiting stars similar to our sun, low-mass planets in close orbits to other planets in the system tend to be more conducive to cometary delivery. Nearby planets on close orbits play a crucial role in slowing down comets and increasing the chances of intact delivery.

3. How does cometary delivery vary for planets around lower-mass stars?

Cometary delivery becomes more challenging for planets orbiting lower-mass stars, such as M-dwarfs. Loosely packed rocky planets in these systems experience more high-velocity impacts, potentially posing unique challenges for the emergence of life.

In conclusion, this research highlights the potential of comets as carriers of life’s building blocks to other planets. By understanding the dynamics of cometary delivery, scientists can identify promising systems to investigate in the search for life beyond our solar system.

Source: [University of Cambridge](https://www.cam.ac.uk/)