MIT Geologists Study Acoustic Patterns in Rocks to Understand Earth’s Crust

Geologists from MIT have been studying the acoustic patterns emitted by rocks to gain a better understanding of the Earth’s crust. By subjecting samples of marble to various pressures, the team found that the rocks emitted low-pitched “booms” at low pressures and higher-pitched crackles at higher pressures. These acoustic patterns can provide insights into the types of cracks, fissures, and defects that occur in the Earth’s crust at different depths. This information can then be used to identify unstable regions that have the potential for earthquakes or volcanic eruptions. The research may also aid in the drilling for renewable geothermal energy.

The Earth’s crust is composed of rocks of varying strength and stability. Rocks near the surface are typically more brittle and easily fracture, while rocks at greater depths are more ductile and prone to flowing. The transition between these two states, known as the “brittle-to-ductile transition,” is important for understanding the strength of the lithosphere and where large earthquakes are likely to occur. However, this transition is not well understood.

To study the strength and stability of rocks, the team looked at microscopic defects like cracks, fissures, and pores. These defects can influence whether a rock is brittle or ductile. To observe these defects, the team used ultrasound waves at high frequencies. The ultrasound waves would bounce, vibrate, and reflect off the microscopic cracks and crevices in the rocks, revealing information about their pattern.

In their experiments, the team tested cylinders of Carrara marble, a material known for its well-characterized properties. The rocks were subjected to extreme pressures using a specialized apparatus, and ultrasound waves were sent through the rocks while they were crushed. The team recorded the acoustic patterns emitted by the rocks during deformation.

At lower pressures, the rocks fractured suddenly, creating low-frequency booms. At higher pressures, the rocks exhibited higher-pitched crackling, which was caused by microscopic defects known as dislocations spreading and flowing. These acoustic patterns provide valuable information about the behavior of rocks at different pressures and depths in the Earth’s crust.

This research has the potential to help identify unstable regions below the Earth’s surface and improve our understanding of the lithosphere’s strength. It may also inform drilling efforts for geothermal energy. Further studies in this area could provide insights into the complex behavior of rocks and improve our ability to predict earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Viri:

– Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (no URL provided for source article)

– Matěj Peč, lead author and geologist at MIT’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences (EAPS)

– Hoagy O. Ghaffari, research scientist at MIT

-Ulrich Mok, technical associate at MIT

– Hilary Chang, graduate student at MIT

– Brian Evans, professor emeritus of geophysics at MIT

– Tushar Mittal, former EAPS postdoc and currently an assistant professor at Penn State University